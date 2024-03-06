Utah State vs. San Jose State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Back the Aggies)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Utah State-San Jose State.
Utah State is back in the AP Top 25 and the No. 22 Aggies are on the road Wednesday night as a big favorite against last-place San Jose State. Utah State has a half-game lead on Nevada as they try to lock down a regular-season Mountain West championship and potentially make the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
San Jose State has been dreadful since conference play started. The Spartans were 7-6 in non-conference play, but have lost 15 of 17 Mountain West contests with their only wins against Air Force, who they’re tied with for last in the league. Can San Jose State hang as a double-digit underdog on Wednesday night? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Utah State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Utah State is 13-12-2 ATS this season
- San Jose State is 11-18 ATS this season
- Utah State is 12-8-2 ATS as a favorite this season
- San Jose State is 7-12 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 15-12 in Utah State games this season
- The OVER is 18-11 in San Jose State games this season
Utah State vs. San Jose State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Game time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Utah State record: 24-5 (12-4 Mountain West)
- San Jose State record: 9-21 (2-15 Mountain West)
Utah State vs. San Jose State Key Players to Watch
Utah State
Great Osobor: Osobor dropped 31 points in the last matchup with San Jose State and leads the Aggies in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (9) this season, which ranks first in the Mountain West. Osobor is shooting 58.2% from the field this season and has seven double-doubles during league play.
San Jose State
Myron Amey Jr.: If there’s any bright spot for San Jose State in another tough season, it's Amey. The junior guard is the Spartans’ leading scorer (15.5 points per game) and rebounder (5) while adding 3.1 assists. Amey had scored in double figures in six consecutive games before being held to just 6 points on 1-of-9 shooting in Saturday’s lopsided loss to UNLV.
Utah State vs. San Jose State Prediction and Pick
In the previous matchup between these two teams - an 82-61 home win for the Aggies on Jan. 30 - Utah State shot 60% from the field and cruised by double digits despite 14 turnovers and seven missed free throws.
The Aggies, No. 45 in effective field goal percentage, should see similar success against a San Jose State defense that gives up points in droves. San Jose State is 11th in the Mountain West in scoring defense, giving up 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 47% from the field (last in the conference).
The Aggies are No. 11 in the nation in 2-point shooting and struggle from the perimeter (No. 303), but still found success from downtown (6-of-12) in the first matchup with San Jose State, which is one of the worst teams in the nation defending 3-point shots (No. 358). Utah State is top 50 in both offensive and defensive efficiency.
On the defensive side of the ball, they are the No. 2 team in the country defending 3-pointers and San Jose State shoots more triples (24.6 per game) than any team in the Mountain West. Utah State is just 2-7-2 ATS on the road this season, but faces a San Jose State squad that is ready for this season to end and has only covered once the last seven times as a double-digit underdog. Back the Aggies as a big favorite.
