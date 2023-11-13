Utah vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
Can the Utes snap the Wildcats' four-game winning streak?
By Jovan Alford
The No. 18-ranked Utah Utes will look to cool off the streaking No. 21-ranked Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. The Utes lost for the second time in the last three games as they fell to the Washington Huskies 35-27. Meanwhile, the Wildcats escaped with a 34-31 win over the Colorado Buffaloes, extending their win streak to four games.
Can Utah pick up the two-game sweep over Arizona State and Arizona this season? Or will the Wildcats’ magical season continue?
Here are the odds and our best bet for Utah vs. Arizona:
Utah vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Utah is 6-3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in Utah’s last five games
- Arizona is 5-0 ATS at home this season
- The UNDER is 8-2 in the Wildcats’ last 10 games
Utah vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): PAC12 Network
- Utah Record: 7-3
- Arizona Record: 7-3
Utah vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Utah
Devaughn Vele: The junior wide receiver has played well over the last three games for the Utes, recording 19 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Last week against Washington, Vele had five receptions for a season-high 145 yards. On the season, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver has 34 receptions for 482 yards and two touchdowns.
Arizona
Jonah Coleman: The sophomore running back crushed the Buffaloes’ run defense, racking up 179 yards (season-high) on 11 carries in last week’s three-point win. Coleman has run the ball well in conference play this season, producing 643 yards (6.7 YPC) and three touchdowns. He will try to continue that success against the Utes’ defense, which allows 85.6 rushing yards per game (second-best in the Pac-12).
Utah vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
On paper, we know that Arizona has the advantage at QB and the skill positions than the Utes. However, Utah has the supreme advantage on defense.
They can stop the run and do not give up many points (17.8 ppg allowed). Additionally, the Utes are ranked third in sacks (30) and only allow opposing quarterbacks to complete 55.2% of their passes this season.
Saturday afternoon’s game can go either way between these two teams. Hence, Arizona is favored by 1.5 points. But I’ll the Utes to win squarely because of their defense, which can take over and dominate games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change