Utah vs. Indiana State Final Score Prediction for NIT Semifinal (Sycamores Set to Roll)
By Reed Wallach
Indiana State snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, will look to make good on proving the Selection Committee wrong and win the NIT Tournament.
The Sycamores are into the NIT semifinals in Indiana, set to face Utah with a spot in the NIT Finals later this week. As small favorites, can Indiana State’s potent offense outduel the Utes?
Here’s our betting preview for the first of two NIT Tournament semifinals on Tuesday.
New FanDuel users, sign up below and get $200 in bonus bets when you win your first bet of just $5! Get started below.
Utah vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Indiana State is 21-14-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Utah has covered in all three games in the NIT, all at home
- Utah is 4-7 ATS as an underdog this season
Utah vs. Indiana State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 2nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Utah Record: 22-14
- Indiana State Record: 31-6
Utah vs. Indiana State Key Players to Watch
Utah
Branden Carlson: The Utes big man has eased any concerns of an elbow injury, scoring in double figures in all three games while stroking it from three-point range as well, hitting 40% of his shots from the perimeter in this three-game sample. How will he match up against the Sycamores' defense that is focused on shutting off the perimeter for opponents?
Indiana State
Robbie Avilia: Avilia has, like Carlson, dominated this three-game run, providing a scoring punch while also dishing out at least six assists in each game. The big man will drag Carlson out from the rim to open up the Sycamores' inventive offense that has the highest effective field goal percentage in the country this season.
Utah vs. Indiana State Prediction and Pick
I think this is a brutal matchup for Utah, who has particularly struggled away from home and will be playing essentially a road game in the NIT semis (and finals potentially) with Terry Haute a stone’s throw from Indianapolis.
Utah ranks 361st in Haslametrics away from home rating as the team benefits from playing in elevation in Salt Lake City, so I expect to see a drop off in play in Indianapolis, and I believe the team will struggle against the potent Sycamores offense that can pull the rim protecting Carlson away from the rim and get shots towards the rim at a high clip.
The big man battle will be the one to watch as both players are capable from beyond the arc, but this game may be decided at the free throw line as Utah ranks as the 347th-best team from the charity stripe this season at 65%. That’s pretty glaring when looking at its opponent, as Indiana State is second in the country in free throw percentage at over 80%.
I’ll take Indiana State to advance to the NIT Finals.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.