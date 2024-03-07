Utah vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, March 7 (Back the Beavers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Utah-Oregon State.
Utah is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since mid-January when they visit Oregon State in Corvallis Thursday night. The Utes are trying to break out of a fifth-place tie with UCLA ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament and are laying points on the road against the last-place Beavers.
Despite putting up a fight against Oregon, Oregon State’s tough season continued with a 78-71 loss, its eighth in the last nine games. Can they open the final week of the regular season strong as a home underdog? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Utah vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Utah vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Utah is 14-15 ATS this season
- Oregon State is 15-12-1 ATS this season
- Utah is 11-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- Oregon State is 12-8-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 15-13-1 in Utah games this season
- The OVER is 19-9 in Oregon State games this season
Utah vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 7
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU
- Utah record: 18-11 (9-9 Pac-12)
- Oregon State record: 12-17 (4-14 Pac-12)
Utah vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Utah
Branden Carlson: Utah’s had three different leading scorers in the last three games, culminating with Carlson’s 30-point, 10-rebound double-double in Saturday’s 88-59 win over California. The 7-foot center is the team’s leading rebounder, too, and now has a trio of double-doubles over the last seven contests.
Oregon State
Tyler Bilodeau: The sophomore forward averages 14.2 points per game, an average that has jumped over recent action. Bilodeau has averaged 19 points over the last five games and he tied a season-high with 26 points (to go with 8 rebounds) on 10-of-14 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to Oregon.
Utah vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
Life has been drastically different for Utah away from the Huntsman Center this season. The Utes have a great home-court advantage, posting a 14-2 overall record at home this season, but have not traveled well.
Utah is just 2-7 on the road and 4-9 overall away from home. The Utes are tied with Colorado for the worst ATS mark (2-7) on the road this season. They’ll face an Oregon State team that, despite the losses stacking up at a high rate, is showing fight as an underdog.
The Beavers have covered in four straight and eight of its last overall. Utah smashed Oregon State in the previous matchup, 74-47, in Salt Lake City, but Utah’s road woes don’t bode well for the visiting Utes on Thursday. Oregon State, 6-2 ATS as a home underdog this year, is the No. 1 defense in the Pac-12 on the perimeter, giving up triples at just a 32.1% rate. That matches up well with Utah, which shoots the second-most 3-pointers in the Pac-12 this season at 24.7 per game.
Utah’s struggles on the road plus Oregon State’s recent stinginess as an underdog and superb ATS mark when getting points at home make the Beavers the play. Take the points.
