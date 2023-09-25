Utah vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
Two ranked PAC-12 foes meet in Friday nigth action out west
By Reed Wallach
Oregon State suffered its first defeat of the season on the road against Washington State, but the team returns home to face Utah in hopes of getting right back into the mix of the PAC-12 title race.
Utah enters this one fresh off an impressive performance yet again, a fourth straight win to start the season as the team waits for the return of starting quarterback Cam Rising, shutting down UCLA's offense in a 14-7 win.
However, are the Utes equipped to go on the road and slow down Oregon State's impressive run game?
Here's everything you need for this Week 5 matchup:
Utah vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Oregon State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Utah is 4-0 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Oregon State is 3-1 ATS this season
- Utah has gone UNDER in every game this season
Utah vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 25th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Utah Record: 4-0
- Oregon State Record: 3-1
Utah vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Utah
Nate Johnson: The Utes continue to wait for Rising to return from his knee injury and Johnson has done an admirable job in his place. Johnson hasn't been a high volume passer just yet, but has been a threat in the ground game, rushing 41 times this season for over 200 yards with three touchdowns.
Oregon State
Damien Martinez: Martinez is the most dangerous player on the Beavers offense, averaging more than seven yards per carry behind a veteran Oregon State offensive line. He'll look to get a push forward against the Utes, who brings in a loaded defense that is top 15 in EPA/Rush.
Utah vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
As discussed in my early week betting preview, I'm a big proponent of backing the Beavers as small home favorites.
While the Beavers couldn't slow down the Washington State passing game on the road against the Cougars as the team couldn't overcome a 14-0 first quarter deficit.
However, I don't believe the Utah passing game can challenge the Oregon State secondary that gave me some pause heading into the season as a PAC-12 title contender after losing two NFL-caliber cornerbacks.
However, Utah's offense won't be able to challenge the Beavers in that way, even if Rising returns from an ACL injury, his first game back off of more than nine months out of commission. This is a brutal road trip for the Utes on a short week with the quarterback uncertainty. If Rising can't go, it'll be even more difficult given the team's lack of passing offense thus far.
Utah is 108th in EPA/Play on offense thus far while running the ball at a top 10 rate given the team's inability to move the ball downfield with the rush first Johnson.
If Johnson gets the nod, I don't believe the Utes will challenge the weak point of the Oregon State defense while I also question Rising effectiveness if he suits it up in his potential first start on the road against the Beavers.
I give full credit to Utah for shutting down a vaunted UCLA offense and freshman quarterback Dante Moore, limiting the Bruins to -0.50 EPA/Play (1st percentile amongst games in 2022). However, the team will face a better Beavers offensive line in Oregon State, who are top 15 in offensive line yards.
I'm banking on Utah not being able to hit a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play (like against Florida), or a pick-six (like against UCLA) and struggle to play from behind, setting up a Beavers cover as the team uses its physical offensive line to pull away.
