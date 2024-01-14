Utah vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Sunday, Jan. 14
Both Utah and Stanford are coming off wins as they get ready to face each other in Pac-12 action on Sunday.
Despite having the much stronger overall record at 12-4, both teams sit at 3-2 in conference play heading in today's matchup. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on the game, including why I think this is going to be an offensive shootout.
Utah vs. Stanford odds, spread, and total
Utah vs. Stanford betting trends
- Utah is 1-6 ATS in its last seven road games
- Utah is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games vs. Pac-12 opponents
- Stanford is 2-4 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 5-0 in Stanford's last five home games
Utah vs. Stanford how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 14
- Game time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): PAC12 Network
- Utah record: 12-4 (3-2 in PAC-12)
- Iowa record: 8-7 (3-2 in PAC-12)
Utah vs. Stanford key players to watch
Utah
Branden Carlson: Utah's success starts and ends with its center, Branden Carlson, who is the Utes' leader in points (17.3 per game) and rebounds (6.9 per game). They'll do their best to pound this Stanford team down low with Carlson early and often.
Stanford
Maxime Carlyle: Stanford does a great job of not having its offense go through one player alone as the Cardinals have 11 different players averaging over 2.0 points per game and five different players average double-digit points per game. With that being said, Raynaud is the most important player on the team, leading the team with 9.7 rebounds and 13.5 points per game.
Utah vs. Stanford prediction and pick
Sit back and root for points in what should be an offensive affair against two of the better shooting teams in the country. Utah and Stanford enter today's game ranking 31st and 18th respectively in effective field goal percentage.
They also both play at a high pace as well, ranking inside the top 90 in the country in possessions per game. So, expect fast-paced action with plenty of scoring.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!