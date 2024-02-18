Utah vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 18
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Sunday's Pac-12 action between Utah and UCLA.
Utah has been spiraling lately. After getting off to a hot start this season, the Utes are now 1-5 in their last six games and now sit in ninth place in the Pac-12.
Meanwhile, UCLA is trending in the complete opposite direction. The Bruins have won six-straight games and have improved their record from 8-11 to 14-11 in the process. They're now within striking distance of the top spot in the conference, just 2.0 games back from Arizona.
Sunday's college basketball action will be capped off with a West Coast showdown between these two teams. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game.
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Utah vs. UCLA odds, spread, and total
Utah vs. UCLA betting trends
- Utah is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games
- UCLA is 7-1 straight up in its last eight games vs. Utah
- Utah is 0-6 ATS in its last six road games
- UCLA is 7-1-1 ATS in its last nine games
- UCLA is 16-4 straight up in its last 20 home games
Utah vs. UCLA how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Utah record: 15-10 (6-8 in Pac-12)
- UCLA record: 14-11 (9-5 in Pac-12)
Utah vs. UCLA key players to watch
Utah
Branden Carlson: The key to beating UCLA is a strong interior defense, and that's exactly what Branden Carlson can provide them. Not only is he the Utes' leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game, but he's the anchor of their defense as well. He's the player to watch for Utah tonight.
UCLA
Dylan Andrews: He may be third on the team in scoring, but Dylan Andrews is the commander of this UCLA offense and is leading the team with 3.7 assists per game. The Bruins will need him to be sharp if they hope to penetrate the stout Utah defense.
Utah vs. UCLA prediction and pick
These are two teams trending in opposite directions, but I think Utah is going to be in a great position to bounce back tonight. The Utes are a nightmare stylistic matchup for the Bruins with their strong interior play on defense.
71.3% of UCLA's shots come from two-point range is the 23rd highest rate in the country. Now, the Bruins face a Utes team that has the 45th-ranked interior defense, allowing teams to shoot just 46.6% from down low.
I don't know if I'm confident enough to say Utah is going to win this game outright, but that stout defense is certainly good enough to keep this game close. I'll back the Utes to cover the spread as 4.5-point underdogs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!