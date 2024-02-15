Utah vs. USC Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 15
Thursday night's college basketball action will wrap up with an 11pm et tip-off between Utah and USC.
Both teams enter tonight's game having gone 1-4 in their last five games. They're both hoping that a win tonight will give them some level of momentum in the Pac-12 as we enter the final month of the regular season.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my favorite wager.
If you want to bet on tonight's action, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
Utah vs. USC odds, spread, and total
Utah vs. USC betting trends
- Utah is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- USC is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Utah
- Utah is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games
- The OVER is 4-2 in Utah's last six games
- USC is 1-8 straight up in its last nine games
- USC is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
Utah vs. USC how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 15
- Game time: 11 p.m. EST
- Venue: Galen Center
- How to watch (TV): FS1
- Utah record: 15-9 (6-7 in Pac-12)
- USC record: 9-15 (3-10 in Pac-12)
Utah vs. USC key players to watch
Utah
Branden Carlson: Utah's offense and defense goes through its center, Branden Carlson. He is the Utes' leader in points per game (17.0), rebounds (7.0), and blocks (1.4). He's the anchor of this team on both sides of the court and USC is going to have its hands full dealing with him.
USC
Isaiah Collier: The Trojans would be smart to get the ball in the hands of Isaiah Collier as often as possible. He's shooting 49.2% from the field this season while averaging 15.8 points and 4.0 assists per game. He does have a bit of a turnover issue, but if he can hang on to the ball he has the potential of being the best player on the court.
Utah vs. USC prediction and pick
Utah plays at one of the fastest rates in the country. The Utes are 21st in field goal attempts per game, at 62.9, and 55th in possessions per game at 73.7. USC ranks fairly high in these categories as well, coming in at 136th and 78th in those two respective stats.
The two offenses also combine for an average of 153.6 points per game, well over the set total tonight of 147.5. Let's sit back and root for points to cap off our night of betting.
Pick: OVER 147.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!