UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 0
How to handicap this Conference USA opener.
By Reed Wallach
Jacksonville State makes its FBS debut in Week 0 by going straight into conference play, hosting UTEP, in what is the closest projected matchup of the oepning week slate.
Zion Webb was granted a waiver for an extra year of eligibility this summer, giving him the opportunity to lead Jacksonville State to Conference USA. How will the Gamecocks deal with the jump in competition to face UTEP?
Here's everything you need to get ready for Week 0:
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread and Total
Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- This is Jacksonville State's first game as an FBS team
- UTEP went 5-7 against the spread (ATS) last season
- UTEP went UNDER in eight of 12 games last season
- UTEP went 2-4 ATS on the road last season
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 26
- Game Time: 5:30 PM EST
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at Jacksonville State Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- UTEP Record: 0-0
- Jacksonville State Record: 0-0
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Key Players to Watch
UTEP
Gavin Hardison: Hardison returns at quarterback for the Miners and will hope to be more efficient down-to-down. The team was 107th in EPA/Pass last season. He has four returning starters on the offensive line for a stout offensive line that was 26th in tackles for loss allowed and line yards.
UTEP was 22nd in explosive pass rate, but couldn't score form in close, ranking bottom 10 nationally in red zone touchdown percentage.
Deion Hankins: Part of a dynamic duo in the backfield, Hankins is the key running back returning after averaging five yards per carry on 140 rushes last season.
Jacksonville State
Zion Webb: Webb is the exact weapon head coach Rich Rodriguez needs in his offense, and his ability to play in 2023 for a seventh season changes the upside of this team. He's not the most proficient passer, completing 55% of his passes for 1,737 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions, but is a threat with his legs, rushing for 13 TD's.
Anwar Lewish: The 5-foot-8 running back rushed for over seven yards per carry last season, totaling 820 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
Before this game even starts you can make $200 in free bets, all you have to do is follow the instructions below!
First, sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using the link below.
Then, deposit $5 and bet it on this game.
You get $200 in free bets! That's it!
With Rich Rodriguez returning to the FBS-level, he brings with him a potent offense that can cause havoc in Conference USA. Webb is a weapon as a passer, but most notably as a rusher. He will be flanked by Lewish and Louisiana-Monroe transfer Malik Jackson that can give a middling UTEP defense fits.
The Miners were solid down-to-down on defense, ranking top 50 nationally in success rate, but it got gashed with big plays at the wrong time, grading outside the top 100 in terms of EPA/Play. Overall, the team allowed nearly six yards per play and returns only 61% of its production, right around the national average.
I believe that a veteran Jacksonville State offense can push the tempo and dominate on the ground after being an elite unit at the FCS level last season, ranking 10th in scoring in the nation.
While the Miners have a veteran quarterback and a stout offensive line, I struggle to see these two teams as equal. The team was boom-or-bust in the explosive pass game last season and were constantly behind the sticks.
The Gamecocks has veteran defensive linemen by way of Chris Hardie (five-and-a-half sacks last season) and Jaylen Swain (five sacks) as well as a veteran secondary that limited FCS foes to 216 yards per game last season. Yes, the team is moving up in class, but UTEP may not be equipped to take the top off this defense.
There are questions for Jacksonville State, but I believe it wins a coin flip game at home in its FBS opener behind its explosive offense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.