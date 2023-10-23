UTEP vs. Sam Houston State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Can this be the week that Sam Houston State gets its first FBS win? Oddsmakers are ready for it.
By Reed Wallach
It's been a painful start to the FBS era of Sam Houston State, winless through seven games, including two home losses in overtime and a last-second loss at the one-yard line at undefeated Liberty.
Well, oddsmakers are expecting the Bearkats to get that first win. The team is a small home favorite against UTEP, who has struggled all year long. Can Sam Houston, who has been far improved on offense as the season has gone on, get over the hump?
Here's how we see it:
UTEP vs. Sam Houston State Odds, Spread and Total
Sam Houston State vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- UTEP is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UTEP is 1-4 ATS as an underdog
- Sam Houston State is 3-4 ATS this season
- UTEP has gone UNDER in six of eight games
UTEP vs. Sam Houston State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- UTEP Record: 2-6
- Sam Houston State Record: 0-7
Get more college football analysis with our Week 9 early week betting preview, focusing on Clemson and USC!
UTEP vs. Sam Houston State Key Players to Watch
UTEP
Cade McDonnell: McConnell drew a second straight start against New Mexico State last week and came back to Earth after leading the Miners to a win against Florida International the week prior. He completed less than 47% of his passes while taking four sacks. It's unclear if Gavin Hardison will be back this week, and if not, the former fourth stringer is expected to start again.
Sam Houston State
Keegan Shoemaker: Shoemaker continues to chuck the ball all over the field, passing 47 times last week for 306 yards in the Bearkats near loss. Shoemaker has passed for more than 250 yards in his last four games and will be going up against one of Conference USA's worst pass defenses.
UTEP vs. Sam Houston State Prediction and Pick
Before you bet, make sure to know that you can sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to be eligible to have your first bet matched up to $1,000!
I think we have arrived at the game Sam Houston State finally gets over the hump.
The Bearkats have been a sturdy defense, and there is enough offense to count on this team to get a home victory while facing likely a fourth string quarterback who is far outmatched on the field.
UTEP is averaging less than two points per drive, ranking bottom 20 in the country and is outside the top 100 in success rate.
Sam Houston State is top 20 in tackling according to Pro Football Focus and top 50 in rush defense. If UTEP, who hasn't been able to establish a ground game all season -- the Miners are averaging less than four yards per carry -- struggles to do so, the Bearkats can get pressure on McConnell and win the field position battle.
Shoemaker is trending up over the last several weeks and I believe this is the breakthrough game for the team that has failed to close out a few games of late.
Trust the winless team at home to cover the small spread at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!