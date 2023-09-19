UTSA vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
How will Tennessee respond after losing its SEC opener with a banged up AAC opponent in Knoxville? Here's our betting breakdown.
By Reed Wallach
Tennessee lost to rival Florida on the road in its SEC opener as the team had some unfortunate turnover luck that put it behind on the scoreboard and the offense couldn't overcome the deficit.
The team returns home as a big favorite against a banged up UTSA squad that will hope to have quarterback Frank Harris back under center after he missed last week's game with a toe injury. Eddie Lee Marburger played well in his place, but the defense couldn't slow down Army in the loss.
How will Harris' injury, mixed with Tennessee's recent defeat impact the point spread and total in this non conference matchup. We've got you covered:
Get ready for Week 4 of college football with a look at what's wrong with Alabama?
UTSA vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Tennessee vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UTSA is 0-3 ATS this season
- Tennessee is 1-2 to the OVER this season
- UTSA is 2-1 to the OVER this season
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed with $100 off on NFL Sunday Ticket!
UTSA vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 23rd
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- UTSA Record: 1-2
- Tennessee Record: 2-1
UTSA vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
UTSA
Eddie Lee Marburger: If Frank Harris returns from injury, Marburger will be relegated to the bench, but the sophomore showcased some talent in his first start, completing 17-of-25 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns, meaning that the Roadrunners may not have as much of a drop off than we'd expect from Harris. However, this is a significant step up in class from Army to Tennessee.
Tennessee
Joe Milton: Milton had a fine game against the Gators, but the Tennessee offense continues to be lackluster after last season's force with Hendon Hoooker under center. Overall, this team is 87th in EPA/Pass and will face a sturdy UTSA defense that held up nicely against Houston and Texas State. However, Tennessee has been far better on the ground, top 25 in success rate, but to cover this big spread Milton will need to showcase far better accuracy down field (only 6.35 yards per dropback).
UTSA vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Both teams play fast. Tennessee is first in plays per minute and UTSA is top 40, but I'm going under on this matchup.
I don't trust Milton to carve up a UTSA defense that will have an extra day to prepare after playing Army at home and also could be a bit underrated after getting gashed by the Black Knights triple option attack.
Meanwhile, UTSA's offense will have either a hobbled for Harris or Marburger with a game of film on him. The Tennessee defense has exceeded expectations so far this season, ranking 28th in success rate, and will face a Roadrunners offense that has struggled on the season. They'll take on an SEC defense with injuries on the offensive line as well (RT Mekhi Hart is out for the year).
Tennessee may look forward to getting back on track with a big offensive performance, but I think it'll be more of a defensive triumph for the team, and this game stays under the total.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!