UTSA vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 13
By Reed Wallach
In its first year in the AAC, UTSA is undefeated in conference play and looking to make it a third straight conference title dating back to its time in Conference USA.
The Roadrunners are playing fantastic football in league play, but in its way of the conference title is defending champions Tulane, who is also undefeated in AAC play and will host UTSA in a win-and-in scenario for both teams, facing SMU next week.
Who has the edge in this one with two of the best Group of Five quarterbacks going at it in UTSA's Frank Harris matching up with Tulane's Michael Pratt? We have you covered below!
If you want some bonus incentive to sign up and bet on this AAC clash, join Caesars Sportsbook by opting in through the link below! All new users will get a no-sweat first bet up to $1,000 when they sign up!
UTSA vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Tulane vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Tulane is 4-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tulane is 1-5 ATS at home this season
- UTSA is 0-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- UTSA has covered three of its last five (one push)
- Tulane has gone UNDER in nine of 11 games this season
UTSA vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 24th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- UTSA Record: 8-3
- Tulane Record: 10-1
Get more college football betting coverage with our deep dive on Michigan vs. Ohio State!
UTSA vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
UTSA
Frank Harris: Despite missing some time with an injury, Harris is back to full strength and so is this UTSA wagon of an offense. Harris is completing 65% of his passes for 2,270 yards with 17 touchdowns through the air with four interceptions. Overall, this offense is averaging nearly three points per drive across the balance of the season, top 30 in the nation.
Tulane
Michael Pratt: The leader of the defending champs also battled an early season injury but has returned and kept the Tulane offense on track, but not as dominant on offense as last year's title team. However, Pratt has been incredibly efficient with the ball, completing 69% of his passes with only four interceptions.
UTSA vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
I have been skeptical of Tulane for most of AAC play as the team has lacked a ton of explosiveness on offense, inflating its statistics against porous offenses. The Green Wave has been inflated in the market in all of league play, going 2-5 thus far. The team has allowed 20 points per game in AAC play, but UTSA has emerged as the best offense in the AAC this season, 44th in EPA/Play on the year and a worthy challenger to the Green Wave in the final week of the regular season.
Harris is operating at peak efficiency in league play and will test a Tulane defense that is outside the top 100 in passing success rate on the year. The Roadrunners have a sturdy offensive line, allowing only 20 sacks on the year, and Harris has 14 big-time time throws to eight turnover-worthy plays on 297 attempts.
Meanwhile, Tulane runs the ball on nearly 60% of plays, but it's a poor rushing unit without now Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears, checking in 117th in EPA/Rush. The Roadrunners are top 30 in yards per carry allowed this season and are seventh in tackles for loss with a physical defensive line.
I believe UTSA is the better team and I'm happy to get the better unit at a field goal or better come Friday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!