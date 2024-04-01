Valero Texas Open Picks and Predictions (Can Corey Conners go Back-to-Back at TPC San Antonio?)
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on this week's Valero Texas Open
Scottie Scheffler missed a five-foot putt to force a playoff at the Texas Children's Houston Open which resulted in Stephan Jäger notching his first in the PGA Tour.
Now, they'll wrap up their two-event Texas swing with this week's Valero Texas Open, which will be the final tournament before the first major of the season next week, the Masters.
I'm going to dive into everything you need to know to bet on the event, including my top three picks to win.
If you want to bet on the Valero Texas Open, be sure to click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, new users will win $200 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager!
Valero Texas Open odds
Valero Texas Open how to watch
- Thursday: 4 pm - 7 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4 pm - 7 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 pm - 3:30 pm EST (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 pm EST (NBC)
- Sunday: 1 pm - 2:30 pm EST (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 pm EST (NBC)
Valero Texas Open purse
- Date: Thursday, April 4 - Sunday, April 7
- Purse: $9.2 million ($1.656 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Corey Conners
Valero Texas Open notable golfers
Rory McIlroy: With no Scottie Scheffler in the field this week, Rory McIlroy enters as the betting favorite to win. He hasn't won on the PGA Tour since last year's Scottish Open, which is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour. He missed the cut in 2022 at this event, the only time he's played in it.
Corey Conners: Not only is he the defending champion, but Corey Conners has won the Valero Texas Open twice including back in 2019. Can he continue his success at this event and win again at TPC San Antonio.
Valero Texas Open picks
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
In my opinion, Hideki Matsuyama should be the betting favorite to win this week. He last three starts have finishing a win, a T12, and a T6. His approach game is as good as its ever been and he's also leading the PGA Tour in strokes gained: around the green, which is hugely important for TPC San Antonio.
He also finished 15th at this event last season so he's had some relatively solid course success. Hey may just win this week and follow it up with his second green jacket next week.
Billy Horschel +3300
Don't look now, but Billy Horschel is third on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.931) behind only Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele while also ranking sixth in total strokes gained. Somehow, a golfer who ranks that highly in the metrics are just +3300 to win an event with a relatively weak field.
He's also coming off a T7 finish at the Houston Open and lead the entire field in total strokes gained in the final round, shooting the best score on Sunday at 6-under par.
He may not be the guy to bet on in a birdie-fest event, but TPC San Antonio is a tough course and Horschel finished third here in 2015 and fourth in 2016. He checks every box in terms of what we're looking for in an outright winner this week.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout enters this week ranking 11th in strokes gained: approach and he's improved in each of his last four starts. Ever since missing the cut at the Cognizant Classic, he's finished T44 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T13 at the Players Championship, and then T9 at the Valspar Championship.
He has also gained strokes around the green in his last three starts, an rea that was typically a weakness for him.
He's a great bet at +5500.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!