Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Big Blue Nation to Cruise)
College basketball betting preview and prediction for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt on Wednesday, March 6.
By Reed Wallach
Kentucky, arguably the most exciting team to watch in college basketball this season, continues its push for a top four seed come Selection Sunday at home against Vanderbilt.
The Wildcats offense continues to break triple digits with ease, but can it get enough stops to cover a massive point spread? The team will need a little bit of defense on Wednesday against lowly Vanderbilt. Can the team get it done?
Here's our full betting preview for the SEC matchup on Wednesday night:
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt is 12-16-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Kentucky is 17-12 ATS this season
- Vanderbilt has gone UNDER in 20 of 29 this season
- Kentucky has gone OVER in 21 of 29 games this season
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Vanderbilt Record: 8-21
- Kentucky Record: 21-8
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Key Players to Watch
Vanderbilt
Evan Taylor: Taylor scored 20 points on 5-of-83-point shooting in the first meeting, a 32-point loss at home, but the Lehigh transfer hasn't played much of a role since. The power forward has scored double figures in twice in seven games since, but can Jerry Stackhouse tap into the floor spacer to get the Commodores offense on track against a lackluster Kentucky defense?
Kentucky
Reed Sheppard: The freshman has dazzled all season, shooting 51% from beyond the arc! He continues to be the engine behind the Kentucky unit that is starting to round into form, winners of five of the last six. Can the Wildcats take care of business on its home court?
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
The first meeting was a matchup nightmare for Vanderbilt as the Wildcats scored 1.47 points per possessions and shot north of 55% from the field.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt lacked the ball handlers to take advantage of a poor Kentucky defense that has struggled to keep up with quick playmakers that can get into the paint and find the open man, the Commodores shot below 38% form the field in that game.
Now, the setting shifts to Lexington with the Wildcats laying a big number at home, and I can't help but expect another beatdown from the best offense in the country.
Vanderbilt has lost by 20 or more in the two other road games against top flight SEC competition, losing by 27 to Auburn and 33 to Tennessee. While Kentucky has some defensive drawbacks, the Commodores 345th effective field goal percentage is going to keep the team from competing.
Lay it with confidence at Rupp Arena.
