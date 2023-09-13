Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Full betting preview for the Vanderbilt Commodores and UNLV Rebels in CFB Week 3.
By Josh Yourish
Last week, both the Vanderbilt Commodores and UNLV Rebels took their first loss of the season. Vandy lost 36-20 to Wake Forest in a disappointing performance and UNLV understandably lost to Michigan 35-7 to fall to 1-1.
Vandy comes into Week 3 at 2-1 with wins over Hawaii and Alabama A&M, but still big questions about their team ahead of their SEC slate. UNLV’s big questions are about their quarterback, Doug Brumfield, in their new offense. We’ll get a lot of answers out in Las Vegas this weekend.
We’re going to take a look at the odds, but first, check out this great promo from PointsBet. Just click the link below to sign up and bet $50 then you’ll receive at $150 credit towards a jersey at Fanatics.com.
Now, here are the odds for Vandy and UNLV at Allegiant Stadium.
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
UNLV vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- UNLV is 2-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-0 in UNLV games
- Vanderbilt is 0-3 ATS
- The OVER is 2-0-1 in Vanderbilt games
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Vanderbilt Record: 2-1
- UNLV Record: 1-1
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Key Players
Vanderbilt
Will Sheppard, WR: The 6-foot-3 senior was Vandy’s leading receiver in 2022 with 60 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, but he might be taking it up a level this season. He already has 20 grabs for 217 yards and six touchdowns. He’s not the big play threat in this offense but he’s Mr. Reliable for quarterback AJ Swann.
UNLV
Doug Brumfield, QB: Brumfield was not good last week against Michigan, but who could expect him to be? The week before that UNLV killed Bryant and Brumfield only threw for 86 yards, so it’ll be interesting to finally see the Rebels against an opponent of similar caliber. Brumfield is only completing 56% of his passes so far and is averaging just 5.0 yards per attempt.
Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
It’s pretty hard to judge anything about UNLV right now because they’ve played an FCS opponent and the No. 2 team in the country. That doesn’t really give a good gauge of what type of team they’ll be against an opponent like Vanderbilt who is a slight favorite in Vegas. I do, however, think I know what kind of quarterback Doug Brumfield is.
Brumfield only went 11-18 for 86 yards against Bryant in Week 1 for UNLV and he had one interception with no touchdowns. He ran the ball seven times for 71 yards and a TD, but if you can’t complete more than 11 passes against an FCS team I’m not going to trust you against an SEC team, even if it’s Vanderbilt. Last season, Brumfield only threw for 1,898 yards and 10 touchdowns. I’m going to fade him and this offense.
Even when UNLV played Bryant, they still allowed 409 yards of offense, and each team had 19 first downs. It wasn’t some kind of dominant performance, even though it was a 30-point win. Bryant gained 5.8 yards per play and for the season the Rebels are allowing 6.8 yards per play which is 124th in the country. Vandy is 43rd in the nation gaining 6.4 yards per play.
With AJ Swann, Vandy’s Sophomore QB, completing 61.8% of his throws for 7.8 yards per attempt and his receiver trio of Sheppard, Jayden McGowan, and London Humphreys combining for 44 catches, 595 yards, and eight touchdowns so far, I like the Commodore offense to move the ball up and down the field on Saturday.
Give me Vandy laying four points on the road.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change