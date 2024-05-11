Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Prediction and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
One of the five lightweight titles previously held by Devin Haney will be on the line on May 11 as former champions Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. will throw down with a chance to begin a second reign over the IBF division.
Though he has just 20 professional fights on his record, Lomachenko (17-3) is widely regarded as one of the best amateur boxers in boxing history with multiple Olympic gold medals and hundreds of fights to his name before his official debut. As the former top pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Lomachenko lost his title in 2020 to Teofimo Lopez and is most recently coming off a controversial decision loss to Haney in May 2023.
Kambosos Jr. (21-2) has beaten every opponent he has faced thus far other than Haney. After beginning his career 20-0, Kambosos Jr. lost back-to-back fights against Haney in 2022 but regained championship status with a majority decision nod over Maxi Hughes in July 2023. As the current IBO lightweight titleholder, Kambosos Jr. is attempting to claim a second belt against Lomachenko.
Lomachenko, despite coming off a loss, is a heavy favorite to get back into the win column against Kambosos Jr. with the line continuously expanding in his direction.
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Vasiliy Lomachenko: -750
- George Kambosos Jr.: +460
Total: 10.5 (Over -310/Under +225)
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Prediction and Pick
The primary question entering this fight is how much Lomachenko has left in his career and at 36, he still appears to have all the physical and athletic advantages he has owned throughout his career. He may not be as fast and agile as he was 10 years ago but against Haney, Lomachenko looked spry while still showing off the footwork and quickness that made him a champion.
Lomachenko is 0-2 in his two most recent title fights but appeared to have suffered a major shoulder injury during the fight with Teofimo Lopez and many argued that he deserved to win the decision over Devin Haney. Kambosos Jr., meanwhile, was dominated in both of his bouts with Haney and has not won convincingly since 2019.
In his career, Lomachenko has thrived in similar matchups to the one he will receive on May 11. Kambosos Jr. a heavy-handed power puncher, often looks to explode into big punch attempts but struggles to put together combinations and land at the volume of his opponents.
Lomachenko, behind his elite footwork, head movement, vision and hand speed, loves to face such fighters. Lomachenko's distance management and use of unorthodox angles have often been unmatched in the ring, factors that have historically frustrated and halted the game of Kambosos Jr.
Since becoming the lightweight champion in 2018, Lomachenko has won four of his seven wins (57 percent) by lopsided unanimous decision. Given Kambosos Jr.'s proven durability and Lomachenko's lack of knockouts against bigger opponents in the weight class, the fight will likely go the full twelve rounds with Lomachenko in cruise control towards the finish line.
The prop on Lomachenko to win by points is as high as (-180) on some books but the specific unanimous decision prop is as low as (-110) on Fanduel. Kambosos Jr.'s two career losses were both by UD and Lomachenko has won just once by MD and never by SD.
Prediction: Lomachenko by decision
Best bet: Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision (-110)
