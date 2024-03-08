VCU vs. Dayton Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday. March 8 (Target Total)
College basketball betting preview, predictions and best bets for VCU vs. Dayton on Friday, March 8.
By Reed Wallach
Dayton fell off down the stretch, off the top of the Atlantic 10 regular season title race, due in part to a road loss at VCU.
A defensive struggle that one, the two team's will look to get its offense on track in this one ahead of the Atlantic 10 Tournament next week. Who will prevail with the Flyers at home?
Here's our full betting preview for this A10 showdown!
VCU vs. Dayton Odds, Spread and Total
Dayton vs. VCU Betting Trends
- VCU is 18-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- VCU is 5-4 ATS as an underdog
- VCU has gone UNDER in seven of nine road games this season
VCU vs. Dayton How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: UD Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- VCU Record: 19-11
- Dayton Record: 23-6
VCU vs. Dayton Key Players to Watch
VCU
Season Bairstow: Bairstow only had six points in the first meeting, but did grab eight rebounds and dish out three assists in the 49-47 slugfest. The Utah State transfer will try to keep DaRon Holmes in check as the Rams try to keep its form ahead of the A10 Tournament.
Dayton
DaRon Holmes: Holmes had a double double in the first meeting, but wasn't as strong as he'd hoped. While he had 12 points and 11 rebounds, he also made only five of his 13 free throw attempts. His ability to get to the rim and initiate contact is obvious against this Rams' defense, can he cash in now?
VCU vs. Dayton Prediction and Pick
The first meeting featured 96 points, and the total has adjusted up three points from the first meeting. While I imagine there will be some more shot making in the first game after each team shot below 40% from the field and each shot 50% from the free throw line, this game still profiles as an under.
Each team is reliant on the 3-point shot, but do a great job of defending it. Each team is inside the top 50 nationally in terms of 3-point rate, each shooting at a top 50 rate, but with the methodical tempo of each offense and the half court style, each defense can contest jumpers at a high clip.
Further, neither team crashes the glass at a high rate while focusing instead of slowing transition opportunities, so I believe we see limited possessions and a ton of empty trips.
Even with an uptick in shot making, I'm sticking with the under.
