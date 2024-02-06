VCU vs. Fordham Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Bet the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for VCU-Fordham.
VCU has turned around its season after an 0-2 start in Atlantic-10 play. The Rams have won six of their last seven games and have mostly done it with defense. VCU fell short on the road (67-62) at St. Bonaventure Jan. 30, but bounced back over the weekend with a 63-52 home victory over Richmond. Can they cover as short favorites in the Bronx Tuesday night?
Fordham, seventh in the A-10, hasn’t been able to gain any momentum in conference play since opening league action with a thrilling three-overtime victory over George Washington Jan. 3. The Rams have lost five of their last eight games, but are coming off their fourth league win on the road, beating Saint Louis on Saturday, 67-65.
Here’s the betting preview of Tuesday’s conference clash with a best bet.
VCU vs. Fordham odds, spread and total
VCU vs. Fordham betting trends
- VCU is 12-8-2 ATS this season
- Fordham is 9-13 ATS this season
- VCU is 9-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Fordham is 5-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 12-8-2 in VCU games this season
- The OVER is 9-13 in Fordham games this season
VCU vs. Fordham how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rose Hill Gym
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- VCU record: 14-8 (6-3 A-10)
- Fordham record: 10-12 (4-5 A-10)
VCU vs. Fordham key players to watch
VCU
Kuany Kuany: The 6-foot-9 senior forward is averaging 6.9 points per game this season but turned in 15 points to go with 6 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Richmond. Kuany has now scored double-digit points in four of the last six games. VCU is 6-2 this season when Kuany scores 10-plus points.
Fordham
Kyle Rose: The 6-foot-4 senior guard does a lot for Fordham as the backcourt’s leading rebounder (5.0 per game) to go with 9.3 points. Rose’s scoring has been excellent in recent action, though, and is coming off a season-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting in Saturday’s win over Saint Louis. Rose is averaging 15.7 points over the last four contests.
VCU vs. Fordham prediction and pick
VCU has been great as a favorite this season, going 9-6-1 ATS. Fordham has been an anomaly, going 4-1 in conference play on the road and 0-4 at home.
VCU has turned around its season with defense. After giving up 173 points in its first two conference games (0-2), VCU has won six of its last seven games with an average point total of 127.4 in those contests. VCU’s last three games have all gone under 130 total points.
VCU’s defense is ranked No. 69 in KenPom and is third in the A-10 in scoring at 66.1 points per game. They’ll face a Fordham offense that is No. 266 overall, No. 262 in perimeter shooting and No. 284 from 2-point range. Fordham is also one of the worst free-throw shooting teams (No. 341) in the country and despite a great offensive rebounding rate (No. 79), struggles to put the ball in the net.
VCU’s offense plays at the 294th-fastest tempo in the country and has averaged just 62.5 points per game on the road this season. Fordham’s defense is middle-of-the-road in most metrics, but has a great opportunity for takeaways Tuesday. Fordham ranks No. 43 in turnover percentage and VCU is No. 261 in protecting the rock. Defense is the strength of each team, go with the under.
