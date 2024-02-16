VCU vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 16 (Take Road Favorite with Confidence)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Saint Louis vs. VCU on Friday, Feb. 16.
By Reed Wallach
VCU has had a week off to celebrate its win against Atlantic 10 leader Dayton, and now can further build on its bubble case for the NCAA Tournament with a road win against St. Louis.
It has been a down year for the BIlikens, who are 2-9 in A10 play as the team gets set to host a surging Rams team that won by 24 in the first meeting back on Jan. 19. Can VCU take care of business on the road after winning eight of nine games to get back into the thick of things in the conference title race?
Here's our best bet for Friday's matchup:
VCU vs. St. Louis Odds, Spread and Total
St. Louis vs. VCU Betting Trends
- VCU is 15-9 against the spread (ATS) this season
- VCU is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 games
- VCU has gone UNDER in 14 of 24 games this season
- St. Louis has gone OVER in 12 of 16 games as an underdog this season
VCU vs. St. Louis How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Chaifetz Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- VCU Record: 16-8
- St. Louis Record: 9-15
VCU vs. St. Louis Key Players to Watch
VCU
Max Shulga: Shulga was limited as a scorer in the rock fight win against Dayton, 49-47, but still contributed by grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists despite scoring only two points. However, Shulga is a petrifying opponent for defenses, shooting 42% in A10 play for an emerging Rams offense.
St. Louis
Gibson Jimerson: The fifth year senior is struggling as the team has been dealt a ton of injuries. Jimerson is typically a dead-eye shooter off the catch, shooting 39% or better for the first four years with the team, but is down to 35% this season as more attention has come on him. With three straight games failing to break double digits, can Jimerson get back on track?
VCU vs. St. Louis Prediction and Pick
Saint Louis' defense has fallen off of a cliff in A10 play. The team doesn't pressure the ball at all, 357th in terms of turnover rate since conference play started according to Bart Torvik, and allowing a 3-point rate of 44% for opponents (336th).
This is a problem against VCU, who has found its stride on offense, shooting 39% from beyond the arc against league games. The team has consistently been elite on defense all season as well, allowing a top 10 effective field goal percentage since the turn of the calendar and do a fine job of protecting the rock.
Despite losing by just one on the road last Saturday, I don't believe this team can keep up with the Rams, even at home. When these two teams met back on January 19th, a 24-point win for the Rams at the start of the team's run to the top of the league, VCU closed as eight-and-a-half point favorites. With the aforementioned improvements for the Rams and the further slide for the Bilks, I'll lay it with the road favorite.
