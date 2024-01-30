VCU vs. St. Bonaventure Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Jan. 30 (Back the Rams)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for VCU-St. Bonaventure.
Here comes VCU as the first year of the Ryan Odom era has turned around after a five-game winning streak. The Rams have bounced back in a big way after starting 0-2 in conference play and have now crept to third in the Atlantic-10 after taking care of Davidson (63-58) on the road over the weekend.
St. Bonaventure has been hot and cold in recent play, losing four of its last six games. The Bonnies have been better all around at home and have been profitable as a favorite this season. Does that continue Tuesday when they lay a short number in conference play?
Here’s a betting breakdown of the conference clash with a best bet.
VCU vs. St. Bonaventure odds, spread and total
VCU vs. St. Bonaventure betting trends
- VCU is 11-7-2 ATS this season
- St. Bonaventure is 9-9-1 ATS this season
- VCU is 3-1-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- St. Bonaventure is 7-5-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 10-10 in VCU games this season
- The OVER is 10-9 in St. Bonaventure games this season
VCU vs. St. Bonaventure how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Reilly Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- VCU record: 13-7 (5-2 A-10)
- St. Bonaventure record: 12-7 (3-4 A-10)
VCU vs. St. Bonaventure key players to watch
VCU
Max Shulga: The 6-foot-4 senior guard is averaging a career-high 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season in his first year at VCU after three seasons at Utah State. Shulga had one of his worst shooting performances (1-of-5) in 30 minutes against Loyola Chicago Jan. 23, but recovered with an 18-point night with four 3-pointers against Davidson. Shulga has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games and has hit 18 3-pointers in that span.
St. Bonaventure
Daryl Banks III: The 6-foot-3 senior guard had scored just 24 points combined in five January games before VCU hosted St. Joseph’s on Friday. Banks, a fifth-year guard who is averaging less than 10 points (8.6) for the first time since his freshman season at St. Peters, posted a season-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting and seven 3-pointers in the Bonnies’ 91-72 victory, adding five assists.
VCU vs. St. Bonaventure prediction and pick
These two teams opened conference play Jan. 3 and St. Bonaventure pulled out an 89-78 road win as a five-point underdog. Since then, both of these squads have gone in the opposite direction: VCU’s defense has helped turn its season around and St. Bonaventure’s offense has only shown up at home.
In its last three home conference games, St. Bonaventure is 2-1 and averaging 88 points per game while shooting 52.1% from the field (98-of-188) and 42% from 3-point range (29-of-69). In its three road conference games since beating the Rams, St. Bonaventure is averaging just 54.6 points per game while shooting 33.5% from the field (56-of-167) and 25.5% from downtown (14-of-55).
VCU’s defense is ranked No. 89 in efficiency, according to KenPom, and gave up 160 points in its first two conference defeats.
Over its five-game winning streak since, VCU is allowing just 60.2 points per game and have received contributions on the glass with four different leading rebounders in that span.
Overall, both offenses are top-100 overall in KenPom and top-75 in effective field goal percentage. Give the edge to the VCU defense, though, which is No. 15 in effective field goal percentage, No. 17 in defending the perimeter, No. 35 defending shots from inside the arc and No. 34 in block percentage. St. Bonaventure’s offense is due for negative regression, even inside the Reilly Center, and VCU is out for revenge.
Take the Rams as the points become even more valuable between two of the slowest teams in the nation in adjusted tempo.
