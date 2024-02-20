VCU vs. UMass Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 20 (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for VCU-UMass.
VCU continues to streak with hopes of making the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons and the first time in the Ryan Odom era. Since an 0-2 start to A-10 play, VCU has won nine of its last 10 games and four straight after a 95-85 victory over Saint Louis on Friday.
UMass is trying to stay over .500 in A-10 play after Saturday’s 82-81 loss to La Salle. UMass is 5-1 at home against A-10 foes heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the visiting Rams. Here’s the betting preview for the A-10 tilt between two of the best ATS teams in the conference with a best bet.
VCU vs. UMass odds, spread and total
VCU vs. UMass betting trends
- VCU is 15-8-2 ATS this season
- UMass is 15-10 ATS this season
- VCU is 4-2-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- UMass is 10-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 11-14 in VCU games this season
- The OVER is 15-10 in UMass games this season
VCU vs. UMass how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mullins Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- VCU record: 17-8 (9-3 A-10)
- UMass record: 16-9 (7-6 A-10)
VCU vs. UMass key players to watch
VCU
Joe Bamisile: The 6-foot-4 senior guard is one of four double-digit scorers in the Rams’ deep lineup. Bamisile is averaging 13.2 points per game and is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc this year. He’s poured in 20-plus points in three of the last eight games and is coming off a 27-point night in Friday’s win over Saint Louis. VCU is 7-2 this season when Bamisile scores double-digit points.
UMass
Josh Cohen: The 6-foot-10 senior forward is part of a dynamic frontcourt tandem with Matt Cross. Cohen is the leading scorer at 16.1 points per game to go with 7 rebounds while shooting 53.9% from the field. Cohen has four double-doubles in A-10 play, including a 21-point, 13-rebound performance in Saturday’s road loss to La Salle.
VCU vs. UMass prediction and pick
VCU is led by its defense, which has helped lead the Rams on a 9-1 stretch. VCU gave up 173 points in its first two A-10 games but is getting stops as of late, giving up just 61.2 points per game over the last 10 contests. In Friday’s win over Saint Louis, VCU allowed 85 points, tied for the second-most it has allowed this season. VCU won the rebounding battle 39-24 but allowed Saint Louis to shoot 47.4% from the field and get to the free-throw line 30 times.
Those numbers should regress as VCU’s defense looks to bounce back. The Rams’ defense has shown up on the road, with the undergoing 1-6 in their away contests. VCU’s defense is ranked No. 41 in KenPom and ranks No. 6 in effective field goal percentage. The Rams are the No. 8 team in defending shots from 3-point range and 29th from inside the arc. UMass is last in the A-10 in 3-point shooting (31.7%) and 12th in free-throw shooting (70.4%).
On the other side, UMass’ defense is No. 46 in steal percentage and VCU struggles to protect the rock, ranking No. 314 in steal percentage. Just like VCU’s defense should bounce back after a poor showing against St. Louis, its offense is due for negative regression after shooting 46.2% from downtown and making 27 free throws en route to scoring a season-high 95 points. Take the under.
