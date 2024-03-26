VCU vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Quarterfinal (Back the Underdog Rams)
College basketball betting preview for VCU-Utah.
VCU, an unseeded squad in the NIT, has been a road warrior through the first two rounds of the event. The Rams knocked out top-seeded Villanova (70-61) before going to Florida and getting past South Florida (70-65). Will they use that road momentum in the NIT quarterfinals against No. 2 Utah?
The Utes have loved their home-court advantage this season and that’s continued in the NIT with nine-point victories over UC Irvine and Iowa. Can they pull away as modest favorites against VCU? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
VCU vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
VCU vs. Utah Betting Trends
- VCU is 22-13-2 ATS this season
- Utah is 18-17 ATS this season
- VCU is 8-3-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Utah is 14-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-22 in VCU games this season
- The OVER is 19-15-1 in Utah games this season
VCU vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2/ESPN+
- VCU record: 24-13
- Utah record: 21-14
VCU vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
VCU
Max Shulga: VCU’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, Shulga is trying to find his shooting groove after struggling in the first two rounds of the NIT. In those contests, the 6-foot-4 senior guard has combined for just 15 points on 4-of-15 shooting and gone 3-of-8 from downtown. He’s contributed in other ways, though, totaling 10 assists and six rebounds.
Utah
Branden Carlson: The 7-foot center has been dominant for the Utes this season. Carlson is averaging 17 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. He seemingly couldn’t miss in the first round of the NIT, finishing with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double on 8-of-9 shooting.
VCU vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Utah loves playing in the Huntsman Center, going 16-2 straight up and 11-5 ATS at home this season. The Utes like to run-and-gun while playing at the No. 60 pace in the nation, according to KenPom. However, VCU likes to slow the game down (No. 299 in adjusted tempo). Can the Rams match up down low?
Utah’s lineup is No. 5 in the nation in average height, but VCU’s defense is one of the best all-around units in the country and can battle with anyone down low. VCU is No. 43 in defensive efficiency, No. 33 against 2-point shots and No. 30 on the perimeter. Utah is top-50 from both beyond and inside the arc, but the Utes don’t take advantage at the charity stripe as the No. 347 free-throw shooting team in the country.
With its height, Utah is tough on opposing offenses near the basket. However, VCU likes to take advantage of half-court sets by lighting up the perimeter. The Rams score 36% of their points from downtown and Utah is No. 190 defending 3s. Utah’s home dominance is concerning, but VCU is able to slow the game down and take advantage of limited possessions.
VCU is 8-3-1 ATS as a road underdog and has proven its ability to win away from home in the NIT. Back the underdog Rams.
