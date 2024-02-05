Vegas' Biggest Liability in Super Bowl 58 Will Shock You
The biggest liability at one sportsbook happens to be on a shocking Super Bowl MVP bet.
By Peter Dewey
The Super Bowl MVP market has one massive liability at sportsbooks, and it'll shock you.
It appears that San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback, Sam Darnold, is the player that sportsbooks are fearing the most in the Super Bowl MVP market, even though Darnold won't play in Super Bowl 58 if things go well for the 49ers and Brock Purdy stays healthy.
Are some bettors banking on a Purdy injury and Darnold saving the day?
Here's a look at Darnold's latest odds to win Super Bowl MVP:
Super Bowl 58 MVP Odds
Sam Darnold Odds to Win Super Bowl MVP
It may seem crazy, but there technically is a path for Sam Darnold to win Super Bowl MVP, but it relies completely on a Brock Purdy injury.
If Purdy goes down, Darnold is the next man up for the 49ers, and he could end up leading the team to a win, which would greatly impact his chances to win Super Bowl MVP.
Over the last 20 seasons, 13 of the 20 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks. In NFL history, the quarterback of the winning team has won Super Bowl MVP in 33 of 57 Super Bowls.
This season, Darnold had extended playing time in two games -- Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams and Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens. Across those two games, he completed 24 of his 40 pass attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
