Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Game 2 Prediction, Odds and Key Players
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview, Prediction and Best Bet for Game 2 between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars.
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, none other than Mark Stone opened the scoring and was cleared to return from injury just in time for the playoffs.
Since joining the NHL the Vegas Golden Knights have always been very good with manipulating the salary cap and this year was no different. Just before the trade deadline, the Golden Knights sent Mark Stone to the long-term injury reserve which opened up $10 millon in cap space for the Golden Knights who were able to bring in Noah Hanifin and Thomas Hertl.
With these moves at the deadline, the Golden Knights may have formed the best roster despite being the lowest seed in the playoffs. This is truly unfortunate for the Dallas Stars, who battled all year for the No.1 seed in the Western Conference, but this Stars team is no joke either, and they will be desperate to look for a win tonight to even up the series before the series shifts back to Vegas.
Here is our full betting preview for game 2 of the NHL Playoff series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars:
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Odds, Puckline, Total
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Betting Trends
- The Golden Knights are 5-0 in their last five games against the Stars
- The Golden Knights are 5-1 in their last six games playing on the road in Dallas.
- The Golden Knights are 5-1 in their last six games overall.
- The total has gone over in 10 of the last 15 games the Golden Knights have played on the road.
- The Stars are 12-3 in their last 15 games.
- The total has gone under in eight of the last 10 games the Stars have plated.
- The total has gone under in six of the last seven games the Stars have played at home.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 24
- Puck Drop: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch: ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSSW
- Series Score: 1-0 Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Key Players
Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel: Eichel has dominated in previous matchups against the Dallas Stars. He registered two points in the first game of this series and has points in nine of his last 13 matchups with the Stars. In addition to that, Eichel has been on fire recently, recording points in 16 of his last 20 games, eight of his last 10, and in five straight games.
Dallas Stars
Jake Oettinger: In game one of this series, the Stars only allowed 15 total shots, but Oettinger ended up letting in four goals, which was 2.4 more goals than expected. If the Stars are going to win this series, they are going to need Oettinger to play much better going forward than he did in game one.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars Prediction and Pick
The first game of this series went well over the 5.5 with seven total goals being scored, But looking deeper, there were only 5.04 expected goals in Game 1. For Game 2of this series the total has been bumped to 6.0, but is that correct?
This bump to six scared me from betting the game total, but it opened up an opportunity in the team total market...
The Stars have lost eight of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Golden Knights. The Stars are also 1-5 in their last six at home against the Knights. In these past 10 head-to-head matchups, the Stars have only scored four goals or more once.
The total being bumped to six pushed the Stars' team total to 3.5. In their last 10 games, they have only exceeded that number twice. This game prop is expensive, but it will be a reasonably low-event series. I see a lower-scoring game tonight.
PICK: Dallas Stars Team Total Under 3.5 Goals (-150)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.