Vermont DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Win $200 INSTANTLY Betting $5 on ANY NFL Playoff Game!
By Joe Summers
Sports betting is officially LIVE in Vermont and DraftKings Sportsbook has a special sign-up bonus available today to start your career with a massive win!
New users who bet $5 or more on any NFL playoff game will INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets. Just for placing the wager, you'll get your bonus as a reward!
Here's how to claim yours in only a few clicks:
DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont Promo: Bet $5, Get $200
If you sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NFL playoff game this week, you'll immediately be credited $200 in bonus bets. That's +4000 odds!
Follow these steps for your bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! Upon placing your wager, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first wager only has to be $5. You can bet on any game however you want, just be sure you make that $10 deposit!
Only new DraftKings users located in Vermont can claim this special promo. Tons of Vermont residents are already cashing in - join the fun and sign up for DraftKings today!
How to Bet on the NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook in Vermont
No matter which game you choose to bet on, DraftKings has updated odds for all of the matchups with a variety of betting options, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more!
Provided you follow the steps outlined above, you'll get that $200, allowing you to turn right around and keep on betting on the matchups.
You'll love the user-friendly interface, rewards program, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools to guide you as you grow more comfortable.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.