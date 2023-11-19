Vikings vs. Broncos Same-Game Parlay for Week 11 Sunday Night Football
Giving you a same-game parlay for NFL Week 11 action between the Vikings and Broncos.
The Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an interconference clash between the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Both teams enter the game red-hot with the Vikings having won five-straight games and the Broncos entering on a three-game win streak of their own.
You can read my full betting preview for the odds and my best bet here.
Since this is a primetime game, I figured we can have some fun with it and sprinkle on a same-game parlay. Remember, parlays are tough to hit so you may want to wager less than you would on a single bet.
Same-Game Parlay for Vikings vs. Broncos
- Broncos moneyline
- Vikings Team Total UNDER 19.5
- Jaleel McLaughlin 25+ rushing yards
- Joshua Dobbs UNDER 218.5 passing yards
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD
Broncos moneyline
Instead of laying the three points on the Broncos, I'm just going to opt to take their moneyline and not have to worry about them covering the spread.
I'm big on the Broncos in this game as I view it as a huge sell-high spot on the Vikings after their recent win streak. I refuse to believe Joshua Dobbs is as good of a quarterback as people seem to think after his last two wins, and I think that idea comes tumbling down against a Broncos defense that has seemingly figured things out lately.
Vikings Team Total UNDER 19.5
Not only do I think the Broncos win, but I think their defense will hold the Vikings offense to UNDER 19.5 points. They've kept opposing teams to an average of just 16.75 points over their last four games and three of those games came against the Chiefs (twice) and the Bills.
The Vikings offense has nothing on those two units so I expect the Broncos defense to step up in a big way once again.
Jaleel McLaughlin 25+ rushing yards
The Broncos would be smart to start handing the ball off to Jaleel McLaughlin more often. He's far outperforming Javonte Williams, averaging 6.2 yards per carry compared to just 3.9 from Williams.
If the Broncos decide to feed him the ball, I think he can soar past 25 rushing yards against the Vikings
Joshua Dobbs UNDER 218.5 passing yards
It's time for the clock to strike midnight on Joshua Dobbs' Cinderella story. There's a reason he's bounced around to several different teams and now he has to face one of the hottest defenses in the NFL.
The Broncos shut down Patrick Mahomes twice already over the past few weeks and then got the job done against Josh Allen in Week 10. They have allowed teams to throw for just 6.1 yards per pass attempt over their last three games so I think they're going to do the same against Dobbs tonight.
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD
Courtland Sutton has been a touchdown machine this season, tied for second in the NFL in touchdown receptions with seven. If any receiver is going to score the Broncos today, I'm willing to bet it's going to be Sutton. I'll toss this in the parlay to boost the odds just a little bit more.
