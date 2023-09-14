Vikings vs. Eagles Best Same-Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 2
Giving you a same-game parlay to bet on for the NFL Week 2 edition of Thursday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
There's no better way to improve your viewing experience of prime time football then sprinkling a little bit of money on a same-game parlay, so we're going to do exactly that on Thursday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings.
Okay, let's dive into my same game parlay for Thursday night.
Same-Game Parlay for Vikings vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football
- Eagles Moneyline
- UNDER 50.5
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD
- Jordan Addison 4+ Receptions
- Alexander Mattison OVER 12.5 Rush Attempts
Eagles Moneyline
Instead of messing around with a pretty significant spread in this game, I'm just going to bet on the Eagles to win the game. They're the defending NFC champions and showed us on Sunday that they're going to be a very real threat again this season.
I don't know if they can cover the spread, but I feel comfortable in saying they'll win the game.
UNDER 50.5
Just like how we're being safe by taking the moneyline instead of the spread, we're going to take the total up a few points from the set line and take the UNDER.
We all know how good the Eagles defense is, but the Vikings defense looked much improved in Week 1, despite losing the game. They allowed just 3.6 yards per play against the Buccaneers, the third fewest in the league. If their defense plays well again on Thursday, we may see a bit of a defensive battle.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD
Jalen Hurts scored 13 touchdowns last season and carrying the ball nine times in Week 1 against the Patriots, it's clear to me that he's still going to be using his legs early and often this season. It's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone again.
Jordan Addison 4+ Receptions
With James Bradberry sidelined on Thursday night, Darius Slay is likely going to cover Justin Jefferson wherever he is on the field, which is going to leave things open for Jordan Addison to produce. We only need him to record four receptions for us to cash this leg of the parlay, which is exactly how many catches he had against the Buccaneers last week.
Alexander Mattison OVER 12.5 Rush Attempts
Alexander Mattison only had 11 carries in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, but what's more important is that he got the majority of carries amongst the running backs. Ty Chandler's three carries were the only other runs by a running back.
Minnesota threw the ball on 73.02% of of its plays last week, the second highest rate in the NFL. I expect them to fix this in Week 2 and fall back on the run game a little bit which should help Mattison go OVER 12.5 rush attempts.
A $25 bet on this parlay had a potential payout of $550 at +2200 odds.
