Viktor Hovland Best Finishing Position Bet at The Open Championship
By Cody Pestino
This weekend the Open Championship is returning to the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland for the first time since 2016. The Royal Troon will present several challenges for golfers including small greens, challenging fairways to hit, and potentially windy conditions.
Being able to strike the ball well with your irons, and knocking down tough putts will be a point of emphasis for those competing this weekend.
Viktor Hovland's recent play has not been up to his usual standards and he has been inconsistent thus far in 2024. Yet Hovland posted his best score this season at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, where he finished in third place. Valhalla Golf Club is a challenging course like the Royal Troon, with challenging greens. Hovland also has been in the news as of late when he revealed details about when he was being recruited to the LIV Tour.
Hovland will tee off at 9:58 a.m. (4:58 a.m. EST) in round one on Thursday. He is paired with last year's tournament winner Brian Harman, and Sahith Theegala.
Viktor Hovland Finishing Position Odds
Finishing Position
Odds
Top 20
+125
Top 10
+260
Top 5
+550
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Viktor Hovland Open Championship Outlook
Hovland is due for a good tournament at the Royal Troon. We have seen Hovland flip the switch at The Open Championship in the past finishing in the Top 20 in his last three appearances, including a fourth place finish in 2022. Hovland has cut every time he has competed at the event and should do so again this year. He is near the top of the list in total strokes gained at the Open Championship in the last three years.
Hovland's exceptional putting should separate him from the field this weekend. The Royal Troon has small difficult greens. Poor putting on these greens could multiply a player's score and make it difficult to make up for as the round goes on.
While Hovland has struggled with his approach at times, his elite ball striking should find him in manageable situations around the green.
While the top finishes haven't really been there this season, Hovland is more than capable and bettors should feel good about a Viktor Hovland Top 20 ticket at +125.
