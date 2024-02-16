Villanova vs. Georgetown Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 16 (Keep Fading Hoyas)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Georgetown vs. Villanova on Friday, Feb. 16.
By Reed Wallach
The first season for Ed Cooley at Georgetown hasn't been pleasant.
Cooley, the former Providence coach, hasn't found the same success in the Nation's Capital, as the Hoyas are 8-16 and 1-12 in Big East play with its lone win coming over lowly DePaul. Georgetown now hosts Villanova on Friday night in Big East action, who would love to take out its frustations on a bottom feeding team.
The Wildcats have fringe NCAA Tournament hopes and need to pick up its play quickly. Off a Sunday win against Seton Hall, can the Wildcats turn its season around?
Let's find out how to bet this Big East clash on Friday night with our full betting preview:
New BetMGM users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a $5 first bet. Get started below!
Villanova vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread and Total
Georgetown vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Georgetown is 10-14 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Villanova is 13-11 ATS this season
- Georgetown has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
Villanova vs. Georgetown How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Villanova Record: 13-11
- Georgetown Record: 8-16
Georgetown vs. Villanova Key Players to Watch
Georgetown
Jayden Epps: Epps is one of the few reliable weapons on this Georgetown team, averaging nearly 18 points per game while dishing out more than 30% of the teams assists. However, with a lot of responsibility comes a lot of attention from opposing defenses. Epps is off of a 33% shooting game in the team's 22-point loss at Creighton.
Villanova
Eirc Dixon: Dixon was cooking on Sunday, scoring 18 points while grabbing five rebounds in the win against Seton Hall. At 6'8" and capable of playing along the perimeter, Dixon is s matchup nightmare for teams.
Georgetown vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick
It's tough to trust Georgetown whatsoever to stay within striking distance of any capable opponent. The Hoyas have dropped nine straight with half of them by double digits. The defense has become a chore, the team is allowing teams to post an effective field goal percentage north of 60%, far and away the highest in Big East play.
If Villanova is able to connect from beyond the arc, the team takes 44% of its shots from the 3-point line in conference play, than it's going to be tough for Georgetown to keep up as the team has the second lowest effective field goal percentage in league games.
While Kyle Neptune's bunch has had trouble winning tight games in Big East play, losing four of seven games by single digits, the team has been able to put games away and win big against conference foes. The Wildcats have won four of six games by 18 or more and I believe the team can do similar on Friday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!