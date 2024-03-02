Villanova vs. Providence Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, March 2
Breaking down the odds, trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Saturday's Big East action between Providence and Villanova.
Providence and Villanova are both looking to find some momentum as they sit in the middle of the Big East enters the final stretch of the regular season. Both the Friars and Wildcats sit at 9-8 in Big East play ahead of their Saturday showdown.
The two teams met already once this season back on February 4 when the Wildcats secured the 68-50 win. Can they find a similar result on the road this time around? Let's find out.
Villanova vs. Providence odds, spread, and total
Villanova vs. Providence betting trends
- Villanova is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Villanova's last seven games
- Providence is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Villanova
- Villanova is 5-10 ATS in its last 15 games played on a Saturday
- The OVER is 6-0 in Providence's last six games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
Villanova vs. Providence how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): FOX
- Villanova record: 16-12 (9-8 in Big East)
- Providence record: 18-10 (9-8 in Big East)
Villanova vs. Providence key players to watch
Villanova
Brendan Hausen: Villanova is at its best when the Wildcats get their 3-point shot going and Brendan Hausen is their best three point shooter, sporting a 41.1% field goal percentage from beyond the arc. They'd be smart to get him on the court a little bit more than have this season and feed him the ball on the perimeter.
Providence
Josh Oduro: The Friars' forward was the only one to have significant success against Villanova in the first meeting between these two teams, putting up 18 points and 12 rebounds. Providence would be smart to recognize that fact and get him the ball early and often in this one.
Villanova vs. Providence prediction and pick
It's smart to stay away from betting on Villanova when the Wildcats are playing on the road this season. Their shooting falls off a cliff when playing on the road with their effective field goal percentage dropping from 54.1% at home to 47.3% on the road. Their average scoring margin also drops over 10 points from +11.3 to +1.0.
The same can be said for Providence, whose numbers improve across the board when playing at home, including improving their average scoring margin from -2.8 on the road to +10.4 at home.
Therefore, I'm going to back whichever team is at home when these two squads face-off. This time around, it's the Friars who are at home so I'll back them as a short favorite.
