Villanova vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Back Seton Hall at Home)
By Reed Wallach
Two teams at the center of the NCAA Tournament bubble do battle on Wednesday night in Newark, New Jersey.
Just a few weeks ago, Villanova blitzed Seton Hall en route to a blowout win, starting a stretch of five wins in six games, thrusting the Wildcats into the NCAA Tournament conversation. Seton Hall has held onto its bubble status, but can use a win at home to score another key win.
Can the Pirates win at home, where the team has been dynamite all season? Here's our full betting preview:
New BETMGM users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of just $5!
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Seton Hall vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Villanova is 17-12 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Villanova is 5-4 ATS as an underdog
- Villanova has gone UNDER in 18 of 29 games
- Villanova has gone UNDER in six of nine games as an underdog
Villanova vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Villanova Record: 17-12
- Seton Hall Record: 18-11
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
Villanova
TJ Bamba: Bamba has been hit-or-miss, like this Villanvoa team as a whole. The Wildcats are hit or miss, but the team has been hitting on a bunch of three's, including Bamba, who is hitting 40% of his three's in conference play. The wing only played 18 minutes on Saturday against Providence, but he wasn't needed as the Wildcats shot 56% from beyond the arc.
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: The senior does it all for Seton Hall, leading the team in shot percentage and is second in Big East play in assist rate while also play defense at a high level. You can usually look at Richmond's stat line and figure out how Seton Hall did.
Villanova vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
For starters, let's discuss Seton Hall's home record. The team is 12-3 at the Prudential Center with its three losses coming to in-state rival Rutgers, triple overtime against Creighton and Providence by four. The Pirates have beaten UConn and Marquette at 'The Rock' as well.
While backing SHU is a decent look oftentimes, I'm also looking to fade Villanova after a scorching hot February.
Looking at the chart above from Bart Torvik, Villanova took three's at a top 50 clip and allowed three's at a top 10 clip. Basically, the games come down to who is on from beyond the arc, and Nova laps the field. The Wildcats are shooting over 38% while allowing teams to shoot just 29%.
I don't believe the team will maintain its form from beyond the arc and against an elite Seton Hall defense that pressure the ball well, the Wildcats are due for a setback.
Villanova has been upgraded quite a bit, but a lot of this is just three-point variance. Per ShotQuality, the Wildcats are due a near four percent drop from three and to allow a more than a three percent increase in expected three-point percentage on defense.
I'll take the home favorite to win outright.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!