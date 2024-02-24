Villanova vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 24 (Huskies Bounce Back at Home)
By Reed Wallach
The reigning National Champions UConn Huskies, and favorites to repeat in the betting markets, finally met its match. After rattling off 14 straight wins, the Huskies lost at Creighton behind a blistering three-point outing from the Bluejays.
Now, UConn plays hot to Villanova, who took the Huskies to the wire last month. Can Villanova, who has won three in a row in Big East play, compete with the title favorites as it attempts to make an NCAA Tournament push?
Here's how I view this conference showdown with the Huskies installed as double digit favorites.
New BetMGM users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first time wager of just $5! Get started below.
Villanova vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total
UConn vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- UConn is 16-11 against the spread (ATS) this season
- UConn has gone OVER in 15 of 27 games this season
- Villanvoa has gone UNDER in 15 of 26 games this season
Villanova vs. UConn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 24th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Villanova Record: 15-11
- UConn Record: 24-3
Villanova vs. UConn Key Players to Watch
Villanova
Eric Dixon: Dixon had a limited impact in the first meeting, scoring only nine points na dmissing three of his three-point shots, but did dish out four assists. He is the Wildcats best bet to lift Donovan Clingan away from the rim to generate some easier looks for the Villanova backcourt. Dixon, a 6'8" senior center is a 35% three-point shooter on a hefty volume of nearly five attempts per game.
UConn
Tristen Newton: Newton was outstanding in the loss at Creighton, scoring 27 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing four assists in the team's failed comeback effort. Newton is a do-it-all point guard, who has been able to get to the free throw rate at a high clip (fifth in Big East free throw rate). Can Newton follow up Tuesday's game against Creighton with a similar output to the one he had against Villanova? He scored 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out
Villanova vs. UConn Prediction and Pick
I think this sets up nicely for UConn to get back on track at home and win by double digits.
While Villanova has won three of the last four games to get back in good standing on the NCAA Tournament bubble, I don't believe the team's three-point centric offense, 12th in the nation in three-point rate, is going to hold up against UConn's stout defense that can dominate the "extras" of the game. The Huskies are arguably the best team on the glass and at getting to the free throw line, which can make life difficult for the Wildcats.
Villanova is a strong defensive rebounding team, but I expect we see a spirited effort from the best rebounding team in the Big East team, rebounding 37% of its misses. I'll trust the National Champions off a loss to get back on track.
Further, the Wildcats are unproven on the road. The team has wins in Big East play against DePaul and Georgetown, the two worst teams in the Big East by a wide margin, but other than that, the team has lost four of the last five in conference play. The average margin of defeat is nearly 11 points per game.
Give me the Huskies to win and cover.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!