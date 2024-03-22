Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Second Round (Back the Buckeyes)
College basketball betting preview for Virginia Tech-Ohio State.
Ohio State used its potent offense to hold off Cornell in the first round of the NIT, 88-83, on Tuesday. The Buckeyes used a late-season surge after a coaching change to flirt with the NCAA Tournament, but settled with the No. 2 seed in the NIT.
The Buckeyes are a short home favorite in the second round of the NIT against Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon.
Virginia Tech was one of the few favorites to defend home court with ease in the opening round of the NIT. The Hokies swarmed defensively and attacked efficiently on offense to pull away from Richmond, 74-58.
Can they go on the road and upset Ohio State as a small underdog? Here’s the betting breakdown of the second-round NIT tilt with a best bet.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 15-18 ATS this season
- Ohio State is 16-17-1 ATS this season
- Virginia Tech is 3-9 ATS as an underdog this season
- Ohio State is 10-12-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-14-1 in Virginia Tech this season
- The OVER is 20-14 in Ohio State games this season
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Value City Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Virginia Tech record: 19-14
- Ohio State record: 21-13
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Virginia Tech
Lynn Kidd: A dominant big man, the 6-foot-10 senior center is fourth in the nation in shooting percentage (67.1%) and averages 13.2 points per game while cleaning up on the glass. Kidd was 9-of-10 from the field, finishing with 20 points and 8 rebounds in Virginia Tech’s first-round win over Richmond.
Ohio State
Jamison Battle: The 6-foot-7 senior forward has been stellar on the offense end during Ohio State’s late-season run. Since the Buckeyes’ coaching change in mid-February, Battle has scored 17-plus points in six of eight games. He was the Buckeyes leader in points, rebounds and assists in Tuesday’s first-round NIT win over Cornell.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
You can split up Ohio State’s season into two parts. We’re on the Jake Diebler part, who removed the interim tag from his title with how the Buckeyes played down the stretch. With Diebler at the end of the bench, Ohio State has gone 7-2 straight up and 7-2 ATS.
As a favorite, Ohio State was 4-0 straight up and 4-0 ATS and will face a Virginia Tech squad that is just 3-9 ATS as an underdog this season and the Hokies are an ACC-worst 2-9 ATS on the road.
It’s a battle between two efficient offenses. Virginia Tech is No. 45 in effective field goal percentage but is best down low (No. 24 in 2-point shooting). However, the Hokies let it fly from deep at the No. 65 pace in the nation. If Virginia Tech tries to bully its way into the paint, Ohio State’s defense is tough on shots from inside the arc (No. 37).
On the other end, Virginia Tech’s defense has not traveled, ranking No. 220 in effective field goal percentage with sub-par metrics against shots from all distances.
Ohio State has scored at least 73 points in each of its last five home games and the Hokies are third-worst in the ACC in opposing field goal percentage (45.4%). Ohio State’s hot streak and Virginia Tech’s road woes make the Buckeyes the play.
