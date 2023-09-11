Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Rutgers beat Temple 36-7 last week after beating Northwestern 24-7 in Week 1.
By Josh Yourish
Greg Schiano has the Rutgers Scarlet Knights off to a strong start in 2023 with wins over Northwestern and Temple.
This week, the Scarlet Knights will welcome Brent Pry’s Virginia Tech Hokies to New Jersey for a Week 3, ACC-Big 10 matchup. Virginia Tech is 1-1 after a loss to another Big 10 opponent, Purdue last week.
Now, we’ll take a look at the odds.
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Rutgers is 2-0 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-0 in Rutgers games
- Virginia Tech is 1-1 ATS
- The OVER is 1-1 in Virginia Tech games
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 16
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Virginia Tech Record: 1-1
- Rutgers Record: 2-0
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Key Players
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: The starting quarterback for the Hokies, Grant Wells hurt his ankle last week, but returned to the game. Drones did get a spell at QB and went 2/7 for 32 yards with a 13-yard run. The Hokies haven’t had much offense at all, and Drones wasn’t great, but some Virginia Tech fans are calling for the sophomore to replace the veteran Wells.
Rutgers
Kyle Monangai, RB: Against Temple, Rutgers leaned heavily on the run game, specifically Monangai. He had 28 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown to bring his season total for yardage up to 214 through two games. He will be important if Gavin Wimsatt continues to struggle at quarterback.
Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
The Virginia Tech Hokies do not have much going for them offensively. So far, they rank 121st in rushing yards per game, and against Purdue only rushed for 11 total yards. Their leading rusher was Malachi Thomas who went for 18 yards on six carries. Luck for them, Rutgers is fifth in the country in rushing yards allowed, only giving up 40 yards per game. That means everything will fall on the shoulders of their quarterback and it feels like the Hokies are ready to make a change at the position.
Grant Wells was solid against Purdue until he suffered an ankle injury, but regardless he threw two interceptions and completed less than 50% of his passes. The Hokies are banged up at receiver, but it seems like they just don’t have much talent at any of the skill positions.
Rutgers doesn’t have a ton of talent, but they at least have some. Gavin Wimsatt is at least serviceable as a quarterback and hasn’t turned the ball over yet. In terms of yards per play, Virginia Tech is 84th and Rutgers is 74th. The Scarlet Knights are 2-0, but both of their wins have come against pretty bad teams, like a Northwestern program that is in shambles.
I expect Virginia Tech to do a better job slowing down Rutgers offensively, and I actually think the Rutgers defense is pretty solid and will remain that way even against better teams. I’ll take the under in this one and as far as QB play is concerned it could be very very ugly.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change