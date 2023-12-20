Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Military Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Virginia Tech closed its season winning four of six games to qualify for head coach Brent Pry's first bowl game in Blacksburg.
The team takes on a Group of Five stalwart in Tulane, who came up short in the AAC Championship, a dashed dream of back-to-back titles. Meanwhile, since then, the Green Wave lost its coach Willie Fritz to Houston and a host of other key contributors. That would explain why the Hokies are a sizeable favorite against the 11-win Green Wave.
Is the market correct? Is there even more room for Virginia Tech to widen as a favorite? Here's my betting preview for the Military Bowl.
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech is 7-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Tulane is 5-8 ATS this season
- Tulane has gone UNDER in 11 of 13 games this season
- Virginia Tech has gone OVER in eight of 12 games this season
- Tulane is 1-0 ATS as an underdog this season
- Virginia Tech is 5-1 ATS this season as a favorite
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 27th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Virginia Tech Record: 6-6
- Tulane Record: 11-2
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: Drones started the season behind Grant Wells on the depth chart, but seized control early on and never looked back. The dual-threat Baylor transfer totaled nearly 2,600 yards of offense with 18 total touchdowns and three interceptions (six fumbles). The offense grades out as an average unit, 72nd in EPA/Play, but is certainly one that improved over the balance of the season, scoring 28 or more in six of eight ACC games.
Tulane
Michael Pratt: As of this writing, the veteran quarterback is set to play, but with the mass exodus going on, there's a chance that Pratt will head for the transfer portal. The team certainly needs the QB, who led the offense to the 17th-best passing success rate mark in the country, firing 22 passing touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
It's tough to get a gauge on what form of Tulane we are going to get in the Military Bowl. As of now, Pratt is set to play, but he won't have two of his top wide receivers in Chriss Brazzell, who led the team in receiving yards, and Lawrence Keys III. Further, the defense will be shorthanded, losing DB DJ Douglas to the transfer portal as well as a pair of pass rushers in Devean Deal and Keith Cooper Jr., who combined for nine sacks.
The team will get a pretty full Hokies team that is trending up into the close of the season. The offense is dynamic with Drones under center and could pose some trouble for the Green Wave that feasted on generating turnovers (25). If Drones plays a clean game against a Tulane defense that isn't at full strength, it may be a matter of time before the team breaks through and scores.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech's defense has been rock solid all season, top 10 in sacks this season and 31st in yards per play allowed. If there's one issue the team has, it's against red zone offense, allowing a touchdown on 73% (121st in the country). However, this likely Tulane team isn't going to challenge Virginia Tech's weakness as the team will likely lean on whatever is left of its defense and hope to win the field position battle.
Virginia Tech is rightfully favored, but Tulane's defense was top-five in rush defense this season in terms of yards per carry. If the team can hold up against the Hokies ground game and put the team in third and long, the Green Wave can keep this game competitive. However, I can't trust the team to put up many points given the state of its offense with a lack of weapons around Pratt (if he plays) and an opposing defensive line that is elite.
I'll take the under.
