Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 17 (Back the Hokies)
Which struggling ACC squad will even its conference record in Charlottesville?
Both teams enter Wednesday’s matchup in desperate need of an ACC victory. Virginia Tech, searching for its third NCAA Tournament berth in the last four years under Mike Young, lost its previous two conference road games and are coming off a 75-71 loss to Miami.
Virginia still plays the same style under Tony Bennett that won a National Championship in 2019, but the Cavaliers haven’t won a tourney game since climbing the mountain top. Virginia had first-round exits in 2021 and 2023 and are off to a 2-3 start in ACC play after losing at NC State and Wake Forest.
Here’s the betting preview for this conference clash.
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia odds, spread and total
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia betting trends
- Virginia Tech is 7-9 ATS this season
- Virginia is 6-10 ATS this season
- Virginia Tech is 2-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Virginia is 4-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 7-9 in Virginia Tech games this season
- The OVER is 6-10 in Virginia games this season
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU
- Virginia Tech record: 10-6 (2-3 ACC)
- Virginia record: 11-5 (2-3 ACC)
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia key players to watch
Virginia Tech
Sean Pedulla: The junior guard missed two games in December due to a foot injury and initially struggled upon returning to the lineup. However, he's on a roll now. Pedulla is averaging 30.3 points over the last three games (averaged 6 points over the previous four), hitting 11 three-pointers in that span. He’s coming off a 33-point, 10-rebound double-double in Virginia Tech’s loss to Miami. For the year, he’s averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per night.
Virginia
Isaac McKneely: Virginia hasn’t had a 20-point scorer since Dec. 16, but McKneely is one of the key leaders for the Cavaliers’ offense. One of two double-digit scorers, McKneely is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. In ACC play, McKneely scored 18 against Louisville and NC State but is coming off a 2-of-10 shooting performance in the loss at Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech vs. Virginia prediction and pick
The low point total is nothing new for Virginia games, given its defensive-oriented strength and slow style of play on offense. But can you trust the Cavaliers at home?
Virginia’s defense is ranked No. 20 in KenPom, excelling in turnovers (No. 14) and blocked shots (No. 7). Virginia Tech’s offense can still put up solid numbers, especially if Pedulla can continue his hot shooting streak since returning to full strength in the Hokies’ lineup. Virginia Tech ranks No. 63 in effective field goal percentage, No. 69 in 2-point shooting and No. 11 at the free-throw line.
Virginia, with the No. 167 overall offense, is tough to trust at home laying points. The Cavaliers are just 4-8 ATS as a favorite this season, including a 3-6 mark at home. In a game where points are projected to be at a minimum, take Virginia Tech on the road.
