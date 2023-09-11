Virginia vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 3
Can Maryland cover a double-digit spread in Week 3?
Virginia's season has not got off to the start they hoped for. They got their doors blown off by Tennessee in Week 1, losing 49-13, then were upset by their in-state rival, James Madison, in Week 2.
They have one more out-of-conference game before their ACC schedule begins. They'll take on Maryland in Week 3 action, who comes into the game with a 2-0 record after beating Towson and Charlotte.
If you want to check out our College Football expert, Reed Wallach's, best early bets for Week 3, you can find them here.
Also, if you want to find the best odds possible, you need to sign up for multiple sportsbooks. Now's a great time to sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook as for a limited time, you'll get up to $1,500 paid back on your first bet. Just click the link below to take advantage!
Virginia vs. Maryland odds, spread, and total
Virginia vs. Maryland betting trends
- Virginia is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against Maryland
- The UNDER is 5-0 in Virginia's last five games against Big Ten opponents
- Virginia is 1-1 ATS this season
- Maryland is 0-2 ATS this season
- The OVER is 2-0 in Virginia games this season
- Maryland is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games
- Maryland is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against ACC opponents
Virginia vs. Maryland how to watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Virginia Record: 0-2
- Maryland Record: 2-0
Virginia vs. Maryland key players to watch
Virginia
Malachi Fields: The Junior wide receiver has established himself as the top pass catcher on the team, racking up 12 receptions for 137 yards through the first two games of the season. We'll see who is going to start at quarterback for Virginia as Tony Muskett is continuing to try to recover from a shoulder injury, but no matter who is throwing the ball, you can bet they'll be throwing it in the direction of Malachi Fields.
Maryland
Roman Hemby: The first two opponents Maryland faced weren't exactly top level competition, but Roman Hemby has got off to a fantastic start. Through the first two games, he has gained 220 yards on 32 carries for 6.9 yards per rush. If Maryland can support Taulia Tagovailoa by giving him a solid running game, then the Terps are going to be set up for success.
Virginia vs. Maryland prediction and pick
Maryland has played two inferior opponents, but its offensive numbers are impressive regardless. The Terps rank sixth in the country in yards per play, averaging 7.6 yards per snap. Now, they get to face a Virginia offense that has allowed 5.8 yards per play, including 395 total yards to the James Madison Dukes.
Virginia's run game is completely abysmal, and that's going to haunt it all season. The Cavaliers are averaging only 1.5 yards per carry on the year, which ranks 127th in the country.
Without a competent run game and the ability to control the clock in any fashion, they're going to struggle against a high-octane Maryland offense.
i'm going to back the Terps to win and cover the 14-point spread as Virginia's disaster season continues.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!