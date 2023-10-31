Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
Can Duke snap a two game skid on a short week?
By Reed Wallach
Duke has had to deal with the injury bug of late and it's starting to alter the team's season-long trajectory.
Riley Leonard continues to be hobbled by an ankle injury, which led to the Blue Devils getting shut out at Louisville last week, making it incredibly unlikely the team makes the ACC title game. The team has a quick turnaround at home, now hosting Wake Forest on Thursday night.
What's the latest on Riley Leonard? Can Duke get back on track? Here's everything to know for this ACC matchup:
Wake Forest vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 3-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Duke is 4-4 ATS this season
- Duke is 3-1 ATS this season as a favorite
- Duke has gone OVER in three of four games as a favorite
- Wake Forest has gone UNDER in three of four games as an underdog
Wake Forest vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Filed at Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Wake Forest Record: 4-4
- Duke Record: 5-3
Wake Forest vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Mitch Griffis: Griffis returned under center for Wake Forest and continued to struggle, completing only 37% of his passes for 82 yards against Florida State. While the Seminoles have a fearsome defensive front, Duke is no slouch, 23rd in EPA/Play and is particularly stout against the pass, 18th in EPA/Pass.
Duke
Riley Leonard: Leonard continues to struggle since suffering a high-ankle sprain against Notre Dame a few weeks back. After being pulled against Florida State last week, he was also taken out in the 23-0 loss to Louisville after completing 39% of his passes for 121 yards.
Wake Forest vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Given Leonard's limited mobility it's tough to expect much from this Duke offense at the moment. While the team put up points against Florida State, the Blue Devils had a pick-six and had a 42-yard touchdown run. The team has failed to break five yards per play over the last two games, and haven't sustained drives whatsoever.
While Wake Forest's defense is far worse than the prior two opponents in Florida State and Louisville, I'm not confident in Duke's offense to have a breakout game on a short week. The Blue Devils may try to shorten this game and get out of it healthy rather than try to run up the score given the state of Leonard's bulky ankle.
It shouldn't be too difficult given the Wake Forest offense is 117th in EPA/Play and are 112th in net yards per play.
I'm not rushing to back Wake Forest as a double-digit underdog given the state of its offense, but Duke's defense can't be trusted to cover a big spread with questions around Leonard's effectiveness.
