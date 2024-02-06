Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6 (Back the Demon Deacons)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Wake Forest-Georgia Tech.
After three ACC losses in four games, Wake Forest righted the ship over the weekend by shooting 66% from the field and 63.2% from 3-point range in a blowout win over Syracuse (99-70). The Demon Deacons are in the middle of the pack in the ACC and trying to play their way toward an NCAA Tournament berth. Can they be trusted as road favorites in Atlanta?
Georgia Tech is sinking toward the bottom of the conference standings and is in danger of a third-straight losing season. The Yellowjackets couldn’t build on a 7-3 start to conference play that included wins over ranked Duke and Mississippi State. Georgia Tech has dropped four of its last five games, but did pull out a stunning 74-73 upset of North Carolina last week. Can the Yellow Jackets hang with Wake Forest at home?
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread and total
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech betting trends
- Wake Forest is 11-9-1 ATS this season
- Georgia Tech is 10-12 ATS this season
- Wake Forest is 10-4-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Georgia Tech is 9-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 13-8 in Wake Forest games this season
- The OVER is 12-10 in Georgia Tech games this season
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCamish Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ESPNU
- Wake Forest record: 14-7 (6-4 ACC)
- Georgia Tech record: 10-12 (3-8 ACC)
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech key players to watch
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: The 6-foot-5 junior guard is third in the ACC in scoring this season at 18.2 points per game and is shooting over 40% from 3-point range. Sallis, who came off the bench for 69 games at Gonzaga over the last two seasons, shot a season-high 77.9% from the field with four 3-pointers in Wake Forest’s win over Syracuse on Saturday, finishing with 24 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.
Georgia Tech
Kyle Sturdivant: The 6-foot-3 senior guard averages a modest 8.7 points per game, but was instrumental in Georgia Tech’s upset of No. 3 North Carolina. Against the Tar Heels, Sturdivant had 18 points off the bench, going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc, and dished out four assists. He followed that up with 9 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes in Saturday’s 82-76 loss to NC State.
Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech prediction and pick
What do you make of this Georgia Tech team? The Yellow Jackets have been giant killers and unafraid of the big moment this year. Georgia Tech is 3-1 straight up and 4-0 ATS against ranked opponents this season after storming the court against North Carolina. Against unranked squads, they look like a team that is well on pace to miss the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in 14 seasons.
The most you can do is look at the season-long metrics, where Wake Forest, to no surprise, has a huge advantage. The Demon Deacons are No. 31 overall in KenPom and have the No. 25 offense in the country, ranking No. 22 in effective field goal percentage and No. 13 in 3-point shooting. Georgia Tech’s defense was able to hold North Carolina to 36.4% shooting and 8-of-28 from 3-point range, but the Yellow Jackets have been a middle-of-the-road defense all year that is No. 355 in forcing, No. 239 in rebounding, and second-worst in the ACC in scoring (76 points per game).
Georgia Tech’s been a profitable over bet this season, but it hasn’t been because of its offense. The Yellowjackets rank No. 238 in effective field goal percentage, No. 231 in shooting from 2-point range, No. 209 from the perimeter and, No. 300 at the free-throw line.
Both teams have struggled in this spot, too. Wake Forest is 1-5 ATS on the road this season and Georgia Tech is just 4-7 ATS at home. Wake Forest is, however, 10-4-1 ATS on the year as a favorite and they should get it done Tuesday night. Wake Forest won’t go as cold as North Carolina did in its trip to Atlanta when it also missed eight free throws (Wake Forest is the No. 3 free-throw shooting team in the country). Lay it with the Demon Deacons on the road.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.