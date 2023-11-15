Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 12
The Demon Deacons and the Fighting Irish to set face off on Saturday afternoon.
By Jovan Alford
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will play the No. 19-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sam Hartman Bowl. Hartman started his collegiate career at Wake Forest, where he spent five seasons before transferring to Notre Dame this past offseason.
The Demon Deacons will try to snap their three-game losing streak after they fell 26-6 last week to North Carolina State. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish had their two-game win streak snapped in Week 10 by the Clemson Tigers.
Here are the odds and our best bet for Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame:
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 4-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Demon Deacons’ last eight games
- Notre Dame is 6-3-1 ATS this season
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Fighting Irish’s last eight home games
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Wake Forest Record: 4-6
- Notre Dame Record: 7-3
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Jahmal Banks: For the Deacs to keep it close on Saturday, they’ll need a couple of big plays from Banks. The junior receiver leads Wake Forest in receptions (47), receiving yards (528), and touchdowns (3). The 6-foot-4 wideout was held without a catch in last week’s loss to NC State despite being targeted four times. Banks will try to bounce back against a tough Notre Dame pass defense.
Notre Dame
Audric Estime: Estime has been one of the better running backs in the country this season, with 988 yards and 13 touchdowns. The junior running back is looking to achieve 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his collegiate career. In Notre Dame’s loss to Clemson, Estime recorded 120 total yards (87 rushing) and a touchdown on 21 touches. Estime has scored six touchdowns in the last three games.
Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
The Demon Deacons have been outscored 91-43 in their last three games and only produced 14.3 points per game over that span. Things will not get easier for Wake Forest as they will take on a Fighting Irish squad looking to bounce back from a tough road loss to Clemson.
Hartman has noticeably struggled in Notre Dame’s last four games, tossing four touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he should bounce back against the Demon Deacons, who allow 224.9 passing yards per game this season. Notre Dame is 3-1 against the spread as a double-digit favorite this season, and Wake Forest is 1-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change