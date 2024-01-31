Wake Forest vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 31
By Reed Wallach
Pitt hosts Wake Forest in ACC action on Wednesday.
Both teams are hanging onto the fringes of the NCAA Tournament conversation and can use a win, but can you trust Wake Forest on the road? I break that down and how to bet on this Wednesday night showdown below!
Pitt vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Wake Forest vs. Pitt Betting Trends
- Wake Forest is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in true road games
- Wake Forest is 1-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- Pitt is 9-4-1 ATS as a favorite this season
Wake Forest vs. Pitt How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 31st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Wake Forest Record: 13-6
- Pitt Record: 12-8
Wake Forest vs. Pitt Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: The Gonzaga transfer has been exceptional since arriving, shooting 39% from beyond the arc to push his average to nearly 18 points per game in a high-octane offense. The Junior will look to keep it rolling against Pitt's stout defense.
Pitt
Blake Hinson: Hinson is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. While he's been inconsistent, Hinson has scored 20 or more in two of three games as he faces a Wake Forest defense that has struggled relative to its high-powered offense.
Wake Forest vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick
I fear that Wake Forest is a "home court merchant."
The Demon Deacons bolster an elite offense, 35th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric, but the team has not been the same when it leaves home. Steve Forbes' group ranks 335th in Haslametrics' away-from-home rating, going 2-6 on the road straight up, beating only Towson and Boston College.
Wake is a devastating three-point shooting team, shooting 38% from beyond the arc this season, but a lot of that is baked into the team's success at home when the team is playing true road games, the group is shooting only a middle of the road 34% from deep.
Pitt is starting to get big performances from the likes of forward Blake Hinson, 20 or more points in two of three games, and the team has the size to check the Wake Forest frontcourt. I believe the Panthers can do enough to get a home victory.
Track Reed's bets here!