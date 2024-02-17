Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 17 (Can UVA Cover?)
By Reed Wallach
Two teams angling for an NCAA Tournament berth do battle on Saturday afternoon.
Virginia has an outside chance at the ACC regular season title, but must respond after losing at home to Pitt earlier this week. Meanwhile, Wake Forest has more pressing bubble concerns that can be eased with a road win against a likely tournament team in the Cavaliers.
However, can the Demon Deacons overcome its road woes to cover as small underdogs?
Here’s our full betting preview:
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Virginia is 14-10-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wake Forest is 1-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Wake Forest is 2-6 ATS on the road
- Wake Forest has gone OVER in 14 of 24 games
Wake Forest vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 17th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Wake Forest Record: 16-8
- Virginia Record: 19-6
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis: Sallis is averaging nearly 19 points on almost 50% shooting in his first season in a featured role in Steve Forbes high octane offense. The Demon Deacons lean on Sallis to create for others, but will have his hands full with an elite Virginia defense.
Virginia
Reece Beekman: Beekman will try to shake off a poor first game against Wake Forest in which he scored only 10 points while making only three of his 12 shots. The senior guard has been playing great in ACC play, scoring in double figures in all but one game and dishing out at least four assists in every game. Can he even the season series?
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Wake Forest smoked Virginia in the first meeting, 66-47, but I believe the Cavaliers can get this one back given how stark Wake Forest’s home and away splits are.
The Demon Deacons are 2-6 on the road this season and despite playing competitively against Duke, I don’t believe the team can be trusted to outlast an elite Virginia defense.
UVA’s defense is humming on all cylinders, third in ACC adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom, and can pressure Wake’s ball handlers that have struggled to get going downhill and protect the rock. The Demon Deacons have seen both its turnover percentage and two-point offense dwindle in league play.
That should continue at Charlottesville, Virginia, as no team slows a game down like the Woos. Virginia allows the seventh fewest transition opportunities for opponents this season, according to ShotQuality. This is massive as Wake Forest is reliant on pushing the pace, 117th in transition frequency this season and scoring a meager 0.99 points per half court possession, per SQ.
I think UVA dictates the terms of this one and secures another impressive victory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
