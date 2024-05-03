Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Aaron Nola in First Five Innings)
After a short Thursday slate, we're back to having a full schedule of MLB games as teams across the country begin their weekend series.
With 15 different games to watch and bet on, it can be tough to narrow in on just a few bets. That's where I come in. I'm going to give you my top three bets for today's action.
Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Orioles -115 vs. Reds
- Phillies F5 -0.5 (-110) vs. Giants
- Athletics -135 vs. Marlins
Orioles vs. Reds prediction
The Orioles are once again one of the hottest offenses in baseball, ranking first in the American League and fourth in the Majors in OPS at .754. That's well above the Reds, who have struggled offensively. They're batting just .218 on the year with an OPS of .674.
I'll back the better offense tonight in a game that has a pitching match that's largely a wash between Cole irvin (3.49 ERA) and Hunter Greene (3.63 ERA).
Giants vs. Phillies prediction
We're going to back the Phillies on the first five inning run line in this one, meaning they have to be winning at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
These two teams are night and day in terms of early-game offense. The Phillies rank sixth in first five inning runs per game this season at 2.91 while the Giants are dead last at 1.66. The Phillies' bullpen has also cost them several games already this season so by sticking to the first five innings, we can lean on their strengths while avoiding their weakness.
I expect Aaron Nola to deliver a gem tonight.
Marlins vs. Athletics
I can't believe I'm betting on the Athletics as favorites, but the Miami Marlins have been horrific this year.
The starting pitching matchup is largely a wash with Ryan Weathers (4.55 ERA) taking on JP Sears (4.64 ERA). So, let's look to the offense next and the Marlins enter the game ranking 29th in OPS at .611 with only the White Sox (.603) ranking worse in all of Major League Baseball.
It's also worth noting the Athletics have had a fantastic bullpen this season. They're tied with the Yankees for the best bullpen ERA in all of baseball.
I'll take the A's at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!