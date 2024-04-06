Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back Blue Jays as underdogs with Gausman on the mound)
Breaking down the best bets to place for MLB action set for Saturday, April 6, including the Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees.
We have a loaded slate of MLB games today so let's place a few bets.
If 15 games is too intimidating for you and you just want to find out a few good bets to place, then you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in, including a play on the AL East showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees.
Let's dive into it.
If you want to tail these plays, place your bets over at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you sign up for an account using the link below, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Yamamoto OVER 2.5 walks allowed (+115)
- Blue Jays +102 vs. Yankees
- Diamondbacks +185 vs. Braves
Dodgers vs. Cubs prop bet
The Cubs have shown fantastic plate discipline this season. They have the highest walk percentage in the Majors, drawing a walk on 14.0% of their plate appearances. That's 1.4% better than the next-best team.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start for the Dodgers against the Cubs today and while he has only walked one batter in 6.0 innings pitched so far, he walked 3.7 batters per nine innings in spring training and 1.5 batters per nine innings in Japan last season. This is a great plus-money prop to sprinkle on today.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction
There's no hiding the fact the Blue Jays' offense has been bad to start the season, but this could be a great spot for them to bounce back when they take on Clarke Schmidt, who gave up seven hits and three earned runs in his first start of the season against the Astros.
The Jays are rolling with their ace, Kevin Gausman today, and they'll always be a solid underdog play with him on the mound.
Diamondbacks vs. Braves prediction
In my opinion, the Diamondbacks are severely mispriced in this game so I'll take a shot on the Diamondbacks as significant underdogs. Sure, the Braves offense has been fantastic to open the year, but the Diamondbacks have been great as well, batting .282 with an OPS of .822 through their first week of games.
I also think it's a good time to fade Max Fried, who is still trying to find his stride this season. He had a 5.79 ERA in Spring Training and then gave up three earned runs in 0.2 innings against the Phillies in his first start.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.