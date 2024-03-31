Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Back White Sox as Underdogs vs. Tigers)
Happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate. Whether you celebrate today or not, it's shaping up to be a perfect day to sit back and bet on some Major League Baseball with all 30 teams set to place.
In this article, I'm going to break down my three best bets across the league. With the majority of today's games set to take place in the afternoon, me sure to place those bets before it's too late.
If you want to tail (or fade) these plays, be sure to do so at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you sign up for an account by using the link below, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Best MLB Bets Today
- Tyler Wells OVER 4.5 strikeouts
- White Sox +124 vs. Tigers
- Twins -125 vs. Royals
Angels vs. Orioles prop bet
I'm targeting Tyler Wells' strikeout total for my favorite prop bet of the day. We're looking at a small sample size at this point of the season, but the Angels have been swinging and missing all over the place with 39.7% of their plate appearances ending in a strikeout.
Wells increased his strikeout rate last season improving from 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022 to 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings last season. Let's hope that holds true in today's start against the Angels.
Tigers vs. White Sox prediction
My favorite underdog bet of the day is the Chicago White Sox to upset the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox dropped the first two games of the series, but their offensive numbers haven't been far behind the Tigers'. Detroit has no business being this big of a favorite on the road today.
Jack Flaherty gets his first start as a Tiger today and let's remember he had a 4.99 ERA last season including a 6.75 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles after being dealt from the Cardinals at the trade deadline. I won't let a strong Spring Training distract me from his 2023 performance.
I'll back the White Sox as significant home underdogs this afternoon.
Twins vs. Royals prediction
Things have been bad for the Royals in the early part of this season, sporting a .161 batting average and a .486 OPS through their first two games. Now, they're going to look to Brady Singer to take the mound for them today and let's remember how horrific he was last season. He rocked a 5.52 ERA and a 1.447 WHIP in 29 starts last season.
I'll back the Twins as road favorites in this AL Central matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!