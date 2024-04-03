Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Best NRFI Bet, Fade Carlos Rodon and More)
BetSided's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite plays in Major League Baseball on April 3.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Wednesday night?
You’ve come to the right spot, as I’ve gotten off to a solid start in this week’s MLB Best Bets, sweeping Monday's slate before hitting another No Run First Inning bet on Tuesday.
So, why not go back to the well?
MLB Best Bets Today for April 3
- Kansas City Royals-Baltimore Orioles No Run First Inning
- Minnesota Twins Moneyline vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts
Kansas City Royals-Baltimore Orioles No Runs First Inning
This should be a great pitching matchup between Kansas City’s Cole Ragans and Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes on April 3.
Ragans was elite after he joined the Royals last season, posting a 2.64 ERA across 12 starts, and he’s coming off a six-inning, two-run, nine-strikeout showing in his 2024 debut.
While the Orioles have a potent offense, I don’t know if they get to Ragans early, especially since he posted a 0.75 first-inning ERA in the 2023 campaign.
Burnes was also terrific in his season debut, spinning six innings of one-run ball while striking out 11. Burnes gave up one hit, a homer to Mike Trout in the first inning, but if he can avoid the early long ball, I love him as a target for an NRFI tonight.
Minnesota Twins Moneyline vs. Milwaukee Brewers
I’m taking a shot on the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, who have gotten off to a slow start hitting the ball, against the 4-0 Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee took advantage of an easy opening series against the New York Mets, but the team is now throwing Joe Ross – the team’s No. 5 starter – out on the mound on Wednesday night.
Why is this significant?
Ross has not pitched in a Major League game since… 2021!
He last posted a 4.17 ERA in 20 games for the Washington Nationals in 2021, and I’m very intrigued to see how he fares against Minnesota in this spot.
Both of these teams have struggled to score this season, with the Twins ranking 28th in runs scored while the Brewers clock in at No. 23.
I don’t expect Milwaukee, who moved on from some key pieces this past offseason, to stay undefeated for long, so I don’t mind taking a shot on Chris Paddack (who is coming off Tommy John that cost him most of the 2023 season) in this one.
Paddack tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless ball in the playoffs for the Twins in 2023.
Carlos Rodon UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts
After watching the Arizona Diamondbacks beat up on Nestor Cortes (eight hits in five innings of work) on Tuesday, I’m fading New York Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon in this one.
Rodon had just four punchouts across 4.1 innings of work in his season debut, and the lefty now has to face an Arizona team that ranks fourth in MLB in strikeouts with just 36 so far this season.
Not only that, but the D-Backs have crushed lefties in 2024, posting an OPS over 1.000 and racking up 27 hits in 73 at-bats.
I wouldn't be shocked to see Rodon chased early, and either way, this Arizona lineup is not prone to the K so far this season.
