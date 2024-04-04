Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Royals to take down White Sox
We have just six games set to take place in Major League Baseball as the majority of the league is traveling to whatever city they're playing their weekend series in. That's going to give us limited options to try to find good bets to place, but that's what I'm here for.
I've found three wagers I love for today's slate. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Bets Today
- Josiah Gray OVER 2.5 walks (+120)
- Cardinals -150 vs. Marlins
- Royals -175 vs. White Sox
Pirates vs. Nationals prop bet
Josiah Gray walked two batters in only 4.0 innings in his first start of the season and he averaged 4.5 walks per nine innings last season, one of the highest marks amongst MLB starters. Now, he has to pitch against a Pirates team that has a 12.9% walk rate so far this season, the second highest in the Majors.
I love that we can get plus-money on the OVER 2.5 walks for Gray in this one.
Marlins vs. Cardinals prediction
The Miami Marlins are winless this season and I have no interest in betting on them to win again until they prove they can get their offense going. They have the third-lowest OPS in baseball right now at .579 and now they have to face a starter in Lance Lynn who pitched four scoreless innings in his first outing of the season.
White Sox vs. Royals prediction
The Chicago White Sox are another team that I have no interest in betting on until their offense wakes up. They're 27th in OPS through their first handful of games while batting just .181. To make matters worse, they're starting Mike Soroka today who's still trying to find his footing after missing both the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to injury. He allowed seven hits and four earned runs in his far start of the season.
I'll lay the chalk with the Royals.
