Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Dodgers are Must Bet as Underdogs)
By Reed Wallach
Each team takes the diamond in Major League Baseball, and we all want to end the weekend with a winner, so take a look at these three!
The Dodgers have the most talented team in baseball, and it's rare to see the club ever listed as underdogs. However, thats the case against the Blue Jays on Sunday, who have underwhelmed thus far and will hope that ace Kevin Gausman can turn it around.
I'm not counting on it, though.
Get our three best bets on the diamond below, including that Dodgers-Blue Jays matchup!
Best MLB Bets Today
- Dodgers (-105) vs. Blue Jays
- Cardinals vs. Mets (-125)
- Diamondbacks vs. Mariners (-135)
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
You won’t get many chances to bet the Dodgers as underdogs, but here’s one of them. Kevin Gausman has been far too shaky this season – 5.57 ERA with a 6.33 xERA and an 18% strikeout rate – to warrant being a favorite against the Dodgers potent lineup.
This price is likely baked in Gavin Stone's struggles to start 2024, but I'm not buying it. While his walk rate is high at 11%, his underlying metrics show that he should be slightly better. He has a 4.68 ERA with an xERA of 4.14 while allowing soft contact (he is in the 81st percentile in hard-hit percentage, per MLB Statcast).
I believe Stone is in for better days ahead, while Gausman's struggles seem far more pertinent and consistency.
Cardinals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
New York should be able to keep a lid on the Cardinals lineup with Jose Quintana facing a St. Louis lineup that is hitting .198 against southpaws. Further, the Mets should bring Lance Lynn back down to Earth, who is pitching far ahead of his underlying metrics. He has a 2.81 ERA supported by a 4.08 xERA.
New York's lineup is right at the league average in terms of OPS, but with Lynn's dwindling punch out pitch, his strikeout rate has dropped over the past three seasons, I believe the Mets can string together answers to close out this series with a win.
Diamondbacks vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Logan Gilbert has been lights out to start the year, pitching to a 1.87 ERA while striking out nearly 28% of the batters he has has faced. He is generating at of swings and misses (69th percentile in whiff percentage) and is in complete control on the mound while walking only 6% of the batters he is facing.
While Gilbert has been humming on the mound, I believe it's the Mariners bullpen that can secure the win on Sunday, the third best unit in terms of ERA this season. Meanwhile Arizona checks in with the 12th worst ERA. If the team doesn't get a strong start from Brandon Pfaadt, this can be a dicey proposition in the series finale.
Seattle has won eight of 10 after a slow start to the year, I think the team keeps it rolling on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.