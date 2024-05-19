Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect a Pitchers Duel in Pirates vs. Cubs)
There is a full slate of MLB games ahead of us today so let's dive into all 15 matchups to try to find a few great bets to place.
I'm locked in on three different bets, including one for the Sunday Night Baseball showdown between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.
Let's hit some winners today.
All odds listed in this article are via BetMGM Sportsbook.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Rays -110 vs. Blue Jays
- Pirates vs. Cubs UNDER 7 (+100)
- Padres +100 vs. Braves
Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction
There's no world in which I'm going to back the Blue Jays in a pick'em spot with Alek Manoah on the mound. I need to see him improve and show some consistency before I'll be ready to put any type of faith in him.
Not only do I not have faith in Manoah, but the Blue Jays offense has been horrendous all season, ranking 25th in the Majors in OPS at .662. I don't think a game against the Rays is going to be the time for things to turn around for them.
Pick: Rays -110 vs. Blue Jays
Pirates vs. Cubs prediction
Strap in for a pitcher's duel between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs today. Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates and he's bounced back after a rough start to the season, sitting with an ERA of 3.93. He'll face off against Jameson Taillon who has been lights out this season with a 1.61 ERA.
Not only are we in for a strong pitching matchup, but the Pirates' offense doesn't give me any confidence in there being plenty of runs either. They rank just 28th in the Majors in OPS this season.
At plus-money, I'll take the UNDER 7 runs in this one.
Pick: Pirates/Cubs UNDER 7 (+100)
Padres vs. Braves prediction
The Braves come in seventh in OPS at .735 but the Padres are right behind them in eighth at .718. Since both offenses are a wash, I'll back the Padres as underdogs with Yu Darvish (2.43 ERA) on the mound against Bryce Elder (4.79 ERA).
Pick: Padres +100 vs. Braves
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!