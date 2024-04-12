Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect plenty of runs in Brewers vs. Orioles)
Expect plenty of runs tonight when the Brewers take on the Orioles in Baltimore
A full slate of MLB games can seem intimidating when you just want to place a couple of wagers. It can take a while to look at every single game and try to find a few games that hold value, so I'm here to help you out with that.
I've done the work and dove into all 15 games set to take place on Friday and I've come away with three bets I love for tonight's action.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Tigers -120 vs. Twins
- Brewers vs. Oriole OVER 8.5 (-115)
- Braves -1.5 (-110) vs. Marlins
Twins vs. Tigers prediction
The Tigers are going to be in a great spot to bet on them any time their Tarik Skubal takes the mound, who is developing into one of the best young pitchers in the Majors. After posting a 2.80 in 15 starts last season, he's sporting a 2.92 ERA through his first two starts in 2024.
That paired with the fact the Tigers outank the Twins in OPS so far this season is enough for me to back Detroit as a -120 favorite at home.
Brewers vs. Orioles prediction
The Milwaukee Brewers have quietly had one of the best offenses in the Majors. They rank behind only the Braves and Dodgers in OPS at .796 while also batting .272. Now they get to play in a hitter-friendly park and they'll face another team who can score in bunches in the Baltimore Orioles.
I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this interleague showdown.
Braves vs. Marlins prediction
Let's not overthink this one. This is a game between the team that ranks first in the Majors in OPS (.864) and the team that ranks dead last in OPS ( .575).
The Braves would likely be an even bigger favorite if Max Fried wasn't off to such a nightmarish start to his season, giving up 10 earned runs in 5.0 innings, but if there's any team he can turn things around against it's a Marlins team that's batting just .204 on the year.
I'll back the Braves to win with margin in this NL East matchup.
